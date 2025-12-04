Governor Hochul Announces Request for Proposals for Phase One of Creedmoor Redevelopment to Build Hundreds of Affordable Homes in Eastern Queens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the first phase of the Creedmoor Mixed-Use Project, seeking a developer to transform underutilized State-owned land in eastern Queens into a vibrant, mixed-use community. The RFP, released by Empire State Development, calls for development proposals that include affordable rental units along with affordable homeownership opportunities, community facilities, retail space, on-site parking, and open space. This milestone follows recent approvals of the Master Plan by both the ESD Board and the Public Authorities Control Board. Building on the community-driven Creedmoor Community Master Plan, this project will deliver transformative housing and neighborhood amenities to address Queens' urgent housing needs. The RFP is available on ESD’s website, and proposals are due March 18, 2026 by 2:00 PM.

“Creedmoor represents an opportunity we must seize to address our housing crisis: repurposing underused State land into new affordable homes for the families who need them. With this RFP, we’re advancing a community-driven plan that delivers housing, open space, and services while strengthening the fabric of Eastern Queens,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration remains committed to working hand-in-hand with local residents and leaders as this project moves forward. Creedmoor will help build a more affordable, more livable future for this community and for our State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This next phase brings the long-term vision for Creedmoor closer to becoming a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood. Guided by extensive community input, the first phase will be 100 percent affordable housing and create new public spaces and amenities to serve new and existing residents. With Governor Hochul’s leadership and the support of the NY-RUSH initiative, ESD is positioned to partner with a developer who shares our commitment to thoughtful design, sustainability, and community engagement as we activate this site.”

The RFP seeks proposals for a 100% affordable mixed-use development that meets critical community priorities identified through the Creedmoor Community Master Plan (CCMP), published in December 2023. The CCMP reimagined an underutilized portion of the Creedmoor campus through a collaborative planning process led by ESD in consultation with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Over 400 attendees and more than 30 local organizations participated in planning workshops and community visioning meetings, ensuring the plan reflected the priorities of surrounding neighborhoods.

The CCMP informed ESD's General Project Plan, which envisions a mixed-use development — affordable rental units, affordable and market-rate homeownership opportunities, neighborhood retail, open space, and community-serving facilities. The Master Plan was approved by the ESD Board on October 23, 2025, and by the Public Authorities Control Board in November 2025.

The first phase is located along the Hillside Avenue frontage of the Creedmoor campus, extending into the campus along Avenue C. This placement enables the first phase to begin connecting the development to the surrounding community and existing City infrastructure, including streets and water, storm, and sanitary networks. The site currently contains six vacant or partially occupied buildings designated for demolition, along with existing roadways and surface parking lots.

ESD will host a site tour on December 17, 2025 for interested developers. Those wishing to attend must RSVP to [email protected] by December 15, 2025 by 6:00 PM.

The RFP outlines key development objectives for phase one, including:

Affordable rental housing, including supportive housing

Affordable homeownership opportunities

Community facilities with encouragement for uses such as a grocery store, urgent care center, early childhood center, and older adult center

Neighborhood retail

Open space

Structured parking to serve the development

Environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient design aligned with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

Proposals are encouraged to include local hiring and meaningful participation by certified MBE, WBE, and SDVOB entities.

As part of the Governor's $500 million Redevelopment of Underutilized Sites for Housing (NY-RUSH) initiative, funding is available to offset the cost of building out infrastructure and utilities needed to facilitate development of the site. Eligible items include building demolition, roadway and utility construction and demolition, parking construction, and open space development.

The Creedmoor Mixed-Use Project is located in the Bellerose neighborhood of eastern Queens at 79-25 Winchester Boulevard. The site is part of the larger 125-acre Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus, which dates to 1908 and has been largely underutilized for decades as the State modernized and consolidated mental health operations. The redevelopment will not compromise the continued delivery of mental health and developmental disability services provided by the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities on other portions of the campus.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners, including the NY-RUSH initiative, created to build new homes on State-owned property. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 70,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 380 communities have received Pro Housing certification, including New York City.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “The revised plan's Phase One will help secure much-needed affordable housing for our borough that reflects the priorities residents have lifted up for years. I thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for advancing a plan that ensures State resources are used to meet the needs of the community.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Today’s RFP release is another meaningful step toward transforming Creedmoor into the kind of community eastern Queens has long envisioned. Residents have consistently called for more affordable housing, real homeownership opportunities, supportive services for veterans, open space and neighborhood-serving amenities. This first phase begins to turn those priorities into tangible opportunities for families, seniors and long-time community members who want to remain here. I commend Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for keeping community input at the forefront of this process and I look forward to continuing this work as the redevelopment moves ahead.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said "The Creedmoor Community Master Plan, which I am proud to have led alongside our partners at Empire State Development, will be nothing short of transformative for Eastern Queens and the families who call it home. Today's announcement represents a critical step forward toward turning that transformative vision into a dynamic reality deserving of our communities. I look forward to seeing what will surely be plenty of strong proposals that are submitted through this RFP process, as we look to bring this critical plan to life in the form of affordable homeownership opportunities, community facilities, retail, open space and so much more."