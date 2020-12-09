TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, December 10-16, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 16 (US 41A) from SR 64 to Jenkins Road

· From now through Monday, December 21, SR 437 between SR 64 and SR 16 will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at SR 16. A signed detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for cleanup and punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-24

· Thursday, December 10, 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 58 after Bell Road for ITS maintenance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on SR 106 between Harding Place and to Broadway for striping and cleanup.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

DICKSON COUNTY, Paving on I-40

· Nightly 7PM-6AM, There will be intermittent lane closures for paving operations between MM 172-176.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Thursday, December 10, 7AM-9AM, There will be road closures on the new bridge over the Cumberland River for blasting on the old McClure Bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-24

· Daily, 7PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving between MM 74-97.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge repair on I-40 over Spring Creek

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 241 for bridge repair.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening I-40 from SR 109 to I-840

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound at the South Hartman exit for restriping.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Widening on SR 171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent closures on I-40 from MM 225-226 for temporary asphalt paving.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

WILSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-40

· Friday, December 11, 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 236 for ITS maintenance.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Thursday, December 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

· Thursday, December 10, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) eastbound at MM 25 for paving.

· Thursday, December 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) eastbound from the James Ave bridge to the Cumberland River Bridge for paving. There will be intermittent closures to Centennial Blvd ramps for paving.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Thursday, December 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 southbound between Harding Place and Old Hickory Blvd for paving.

WILSON COUNTY

· Wednesday, December 9, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 at MM 236-239 for cleanup work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

