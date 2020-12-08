2020-12-08 16:56:56.907 St. Louis Woman Turns $25 Win Into $100,000

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ashley Cooley of St. Louis recently won $25 on the Missouri Lottery’s “Fab 5s” Scratchers game. Since she had won once, she decided to try it again and used her winnings to purchase five additional “Fab 5s” tickets from Leving Currency Exchange, 7533 W. Florissant Ave.

On one of those tickets, Cooley uncovered one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I really couldn’t believe it. I knew that was the most you could win on that ticket.”

Fab 5s” is a $5 Scratchers game, with more than $9.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 top prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all games are available on MOLottery.com and the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

