CINÉMOI Shines The Spotlight on Modern-Day Slavery With Premiere of Feature Film, Oliver Black

Streaming on the CINÉMOI channel 12/17LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All children deserve to dream, but what happens when a child’s dreams of joining the circus are crushed as he is sold to ISIS? CINÉMOI announced today that the film, fashion, & luxury television network will host the U.S. premiere of the feature film, Oliver Black. Directed by Tawfik Baba and starring Modou Mbow, a rising star from Senegal who was recently named Best Actor at the National Film Festival of Tangier 2020 in Morocco, ‘Oliver Black’ will be featured exclusively on the CINÉMOI channel on Thursday, December 17th at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST.
The film tells the story of VENDREDI (Friday), a young Black African boy, who crosses the desert alone to Morocco, in order to fulfill his dreams of joining the circus. He meets WHITE MAN, an old man, who has lost his camel. Together, they start a journey into a harsh and difficult no man’s land, and build a deep father/son bond. They share their fears and dreams and White Man teaches the boy the lessons of the desert and of humanity. Those moments bind them to each other, especially when Friday saves White Man’s life, and White Man saves the boy from great danger. Instead of a boy reaching his dream of the circus, he enters the nightmare of ISIS, and becomes Oliver Black!
Director Tawfik Baba said, “I just tried to tell a story where I am silent. To tell a story of a journey where childhood is taken from its innocence, and where dreams can be bigger than a whole nothingness in no man’s land. I hope this film brings the world’s attention to the devastating reality of human trafficking.”
CINÉMOI President, Daphna Edwards Ziman, says, “This is the story of a boy who found humanity in the desert, and a desert in the civilized world. At CINÉMOI, we believe storytelling is the one indestructible tool we have to create real change, and the story of Oliver Black, a young boy with a dream who was sold into the horrific clutches of ISIS, is one that simply must be told.”
Stream the premiere of ‘Oliver Black’ on CINÉMOI! December 17th at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST.
CINÉMOI Network’s curated programming is available on Apple TV & Apple iOS, Fire TV, DISH, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, Google Play, and Samsung devices.
About the CINÉMOI Network:
CINÉMOI Television Network is a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative content and a carefully curated programming lineup. CINÉMOI’s programming includes both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles.
