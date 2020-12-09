Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Strain Statement on High-Speed Broadband Investment in Rural Louisiana  



Strain Statement on High-Speed Broadband Investment in Rural Louisiana  

December 9, 2020

Baton Rouge, La. (December 9, 2020) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., praised the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Trump Administration for following through on a promise to invest in rural Louisiana.

“Broadband connectivity has been something our rural communities have needed for quite some time.  In my past meetings with White House officials on infrastructure challenges in rural communities, we’ve discussed the importance of rural America’s need for better access to technology. Investing in broadband service in underserved areas will allow for a better quality of life for our rural communities,” said Strain.

The federal government is investing $12 million to provide broadband service to Avoyelles, Concordia, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee and Rapides parishes. The plan is to connect 3,857 rural homes, 69 businesses, 149 farms, five schools and two community facilities – a health care service and a fire station.

Over a 10 year period, Louisiana is expected to receive more than $342 million to expand broadband access in rural Louisiana.

                                                ###

  



