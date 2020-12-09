New Dallas County conservation agent is not new to area

BUFFALO, Mo. – When Derick Childers commenced his duties as Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent for Dallas County on Dec. 1, he was returning to an area he knows well. A native of Conway, which is just across the county line in Laclede County, Childers spent much of his free time hunting and fishing in the area he now patrols.

In his new duties, Childers will work alongside fellow Dallas County Conservation Agent Ryan Wood. Childers is a graduate of Conway High School and Missouri Southern State University. Prior to coming to MDC, he served in the U.S. Army and was deployed for a time in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.

Childers graduated from the Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Academy in 2016 and, prior to assuming current duties in Dallas County, was a conservation agent in St. Clair County.

“I’m excited to get back closer to home and to be part of the Dallas County community,” Childers said. “I’m also looking forward to enjoying fishing for smallmouth and goggle-eye on the local streams in my free time.”

Childers can be reached at Derick.Childers@mdc.mo.gov or at 417-733-3876. Wildlife violations in Dallas County can also be reported to Wood at Ryan.Wood@mdc.mo.gov or at (417) 733-0286. Individuals are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.