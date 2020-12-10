Essentia Organic Mattress Introduces New Pillows Perfect for Holiday Gift Giving.

Essentia Logo All New Essentia Body Pillow Essentia Traveler Pillow

Made in Essentia’s GOLS & GOTS certified organic factory, Essentia’s new organic pillows make perfect presents to share health and wellness during the holidays.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essentia, the maker of the world’s only natural memory foam mattresses, announces two new specialty organic pillows right on time for holiday gift-giving. With health and wellness being an important part of this year, holiday gifting will take on the theme of sharing products that can improve physical and emotional health like the gift of sleep.Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia, had this to say about Essentia’s impact on the immune system:“At Essentia, our products focus on prevention and empowering self-recovery. While having a discussion at the Hippocrates Health Institute one of the comments made was that one of the key reasons that they have equipped every room with Essentia mattresses is that we create the optimal sleep environment like no other product, and sleep represents 40% of your immune effectiveness, it is logical to come to the conclusion that each hour of sleep on Essentia will be more effective to build your immune system.”Essentia’s 2 New Speciality Organic Pillows:The Essentia Body Pillow Filled with three unique variations and formulations of Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and proprietary latex foams, the Body Pillow is the perfect companion for side sleepers. The Essentia Body Pillow responds to the shape and pressure of a body, providing support exactly where it is needed while still offering the benefits of allowing airflow and sleeping cool. The shape offers head and neck support, as well as a great wedge for the knees. The Essentia Body Pillow retails for $349.The Essentia (Home) and Traveler PillowA luxury neck pillow initially engineered for travel and now helping with an array of at-home situations. This organic latex neck pillow will be perfect when it is time to travel the world again, with a removable GOTS certified organic cover and easy snap that attaches to a carry-on this will become a travel companion for years to come. For today, the neck pillow serves as neck support as more people work from home at the dining table or from the couch. Helping to keep the neck and spine aligned, the Traveler organic latex neck support pillow can help reduce the strain of staring at a screen all day. The Essentia Traveler Pillow retails for $89As the manufacturer, Essentia ensures the highest quality products direct from the factory to home. By keeping control of the manufacturing process at Essentia’s GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified organic factory Essentia ensures that product quality and standards are kept high. Sticking to it’s Beyond Organic initiative, Essentia ensures all products and all components used are thoughtfully designed and sourced for clean, ethical, and life replenishing sleep.Jack Dell’Accio had this to say about the Beyond Organic initiative: “Being true to our Beyond Organic values, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free, our old world methodologies are not easy but they are the right way to assure the purest possible outcome to preserve clean and healthy indoor air quality while achieving the highest recovery performance and sleep benefits ever. We are passionate about the positive outcomes of performance sleep that goes far beyond simply being comfortable. We’re about physical healing and emotional healing as quality sleep can enhance happiness thus reducing stress and fatigue. ”Essentia’s new pillows are available now on Essentia’s website where customers can also speak to Essentia sleep experts via chat. Essentia offers free shipping on all orders shipping in North America. Essentia showrooms that have safely reopened are practicing COVID-19 safe shopping requiring face coverings, social distancing, and the use of UV lights for sanitization. Visit https://myessentia.com for more details.About EssentiaEssentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night for a better day. Offering top of the line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. To learn more, visit www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

