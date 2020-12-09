I-76 East Reduced to Single Lane Thursday, Friday, Saturday for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue and the eastbound on-ramp at South Street will be closed from 7:00 PM Thursday, December 10, to 5:00 AM Friday, December 11, and from 7:00 PM Friday, December 11, to 3:00 PM Saturday, December 12, for viaduct repairs in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Traffic normally using the South Street on-ramp will be directed west on South Street, then south on 34th Street to the University Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-76.

Motorists are reminded that westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock between University Avenue and 30th Street. The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier. Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #