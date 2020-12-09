Traffic Signal Activation Planned at Nyes Road/Devonshire Heights Road Intersection in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County

Temporary flash conditions to be in place prior to full activation

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT contractor plans to activate traffic signals at the Nyes Road/Devonshire Heights Road intersection in Lower Paxton Township. The intersection has been in a four-way stop condition since it opened in November following the relocation of the northern leg of Devonshire Heights Road with the southern leg of the road at the intersection.

Traffic signals are expected to go into flash mode tomorrow, Thursday, December 10, and will remain on flash until Tuesday, December 15, at which time the signals will be fully activated. The current four-way stop condition will remain in place while the signals are in flash mode but will be removed once they are fully activated.

The signals will go through a 30-day testing period to ensure the system is functioning as planned.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018