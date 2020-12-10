B2BE Partners with OnPay Solutions to Enable AP Payments Automation for Our Clients
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2BE has partnered with OnPay Solutions to enable B2B payments automation for existing and future clients.
B2BE offers wholistic Procure-to-Pay solutions to cover both indirect and direct spend. Their omnichannel approach meets suppliers at their level, whether it be a supplier portal, EDI, or email. By more effectively managing suppliers’ spend, they can gain greater levels of visibility, lower their risk profile, and ultimately improve profitability.
“We are excited to partner with B2BE to help their clients automate the accounts payable process and streamline payments,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are excited to provide B2BE with additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper-based payments in the AP process.”
“We are keen to expand our Procure-to-Pay capabilities with a best-in-class partner like OnPay Solutions”, said Scott Shadrach, VP of Sales for North America, at B2BE. “As a managed services solutions provider, the B2BE team has a 20-year history of delivering a wide portfolio of digital automation product offerings to meet our clients’ back-office needs.”
Scott continues, “While our AP Automation solution is very comprehensive in meeting today's AP needs, we want to make sure both ends of that AP process are covered as well. B2BE offers procurement solutions for both direct and indirect spend to cover the front end of AP. With OnPay’s automated payment service, OnPayConnect™, we can now complete the end-to-end AP process.”
About B2BE
Founded in Australia in 1998, B2BE has expanded across Asia, Europe, and North America. B2BE supplies e-based solutions to clients in a broad range of industries and market segments which are specifically designed to automate many areas within the supply chain to improve efficiency, visibility, throughput and help reduce costs.
About OnPay Solutions
Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019, and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments. OnPay Solutions pays their clients' cash-back rebates on their accounts payable card-spend every month, allowing them to enjoy a new revenue stream into their organization.
