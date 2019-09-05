B2BE's Field to Invoice™ Partners with LiquidFrameworks

The technology partnership results in dramatic savings to services companies in the oil and gas, environmental and industrial sectors.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2BE, LLC ( www.b2be.com ) is announcing a new partnership with LiquidFrameworks ( www.liquidframeworks.com ). B2BE’s new application plugin, Field to Invoice™ , is a fully automated, delivered solution that instantly converts and transmits field ticket data from LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX mobile field operations management solution into e-Invoices and supporting documents to the intended End Customer(s). The delivery points include trading hubs such as Oildex Open Invoice, Ariba, direct customer gateways, and any other electronic document exchange points.B2BE VP of Sales North America, Scott Shadrach, stated “This is a terrific opportunity to deliver even more value to the FieldFX customers. By definition, FieldFX customers are progressive and smart business people. They understand the efficiencies gained through automation, have assessed the value to their businesses and positioned their companies to have the industry’s most efficient workforces as well as the shortest Days Sales Outstanding (DSO). With Field to Invoice™, every existing and prospective FieldFX customer should be all ears about completing the automation cycle through to invoicing their end customers.”Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales of LiquidFrameworks, David Levitt, stated “As the clear market leader in mobile field operations applications for oilfield, industrial and environmental service companies, we are excited to partner with B2BE for extending the value of FieldFX for our customers. B2BE’s Field to Invoice™ solution completes the “quote-to-cash” automation cycle by electronically delivering invoices and supporting documents from FieldFX to the customer’s trading partner, thus enhancing our already compelling business case.”Field to Invoice’s™ no-touch billing solution is cloud-based, single-tenant, and is configurable and scalable for each of its customer’s needs. Thanks to FieldFX’ four-way matching process between the price book, quote, ticket, and invoice, human errors are eliminated, the processes are streamlined, and the Days-to-Invoice (DTI) are collapsed.LiquidFrameworks is the leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the energy, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFXsolution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter.B2BE was founded in 1999 and now operates in 18 countries. B2BE’s e-Commerce-based products and solutions help clients become more efficient in their B2B environments; providing greater levels of visibility, automation, and profitability.



