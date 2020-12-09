Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
District Criminal Court Sessions Canceled in Beaufort County Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, Beaufort County court officials have announced that the courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office will be closed today, Wednesday, December 9, for cleaning, but will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10 due to an exposure to COVID-19.  

All district criminal court sessions have been canceled for the remainder of this week and the week of December 14-18. Cases scheduled during this time will be rescheduled for a later date. 

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date. 

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov

