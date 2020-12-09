Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of I-94 this weekend in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Mt. Elliott Street overpass above I-94. - Work to set new bridge beams will require closing I-94 between M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and I-75. - The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends by 5 a.m. Monday.

December 9, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting bridge beams on the Mt. Elliott Street overpass that will require closing I-94 from M-3 to I-75 in Detroit this weekend. The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Conner Road to Chene Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and eastbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliott Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Ramps from both directions of I-75 and M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94 will close at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

This ongoing bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96. Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.

