Never Before Listed 85-Acre Southeast Texas Indoor-Outdoor Event Venue to Auction via Concierge Auctions

This exquisite ranch property and event venue blend rustic charm and sophisticated finishes into one picturesque package. A multitude of indoor and outdoor spaces offer versatility for a variety of entertaining needs, not to mention four separate residences offer space for friends, family, and guests alike to relax in comfort. Thoughtfully designed to imbue serenity throughout, the interior spaces feature white and natural wood accents, vaulted ceilings, polished concrete, and oversized windows. Bluebird Ranch features 10 guest cottages, chapel, gathering hall, and 4 residences. An 85-acre indoor-outdoor event venue or family compound.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away in Southeast Texas, Bluebird Ranch is an 85-acre event venue, generational family compound, or vacation retreat boasting limitless possibilities within an elegant, country setting. Complete with a chapel, gathering hall, ten guest cottages, three residential homes, and a private lake, the homestead will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Never before listed for sale, the property will sell to the highest bidder with an estimated opening bid range of $10–15 million. Bidding will be held January 14-18th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Time and again we choose to partner with Concierge Auctions, and they continue to prove why they are the leader in luxury property auctions,” stated Doak. “This rare offering is a perfect property for the firm’s world-class marketing and database to be put into action, and we’re confident our efforts will identify a one-of-a-kind buyer who can truly recognize the vast potential this property has to offer.”

Located at 24420 Highway 105 W, this sprawling ranch property and event venue blends rustic charm and sophisticated finishes into one picturesque package. Thoughtfully designed, the interior spaces feature white and natural wood accents, vaulted ceilings, polished concrete, and oversized windows. Be it a retreat destination or a commercial event space, 10 lofted cottages—each featuring 500 square feet, a kitchenette, and full bathroom—can accommodate up to 80 people. Additionally, 4 separate residences offer space for friends, family, and guests alike to relax in comfort. A multitude of indoor and outdoor spaces offer versatility for a variety of entertaining needs, including on-site archery and skeet shooting ranges. With a reputation for exceptional, high-end events, every amenity for vendors, guests, and staff has been accounted for with plenty of space to play, roam and celebrate.

Additional features include a 3,640-square-foot chapel with viewing mezzanine and foyer that can accommodate 400 guests, and is built with natural wood beam scissor trusses, hardwood floors, and white wood walls; a 5,900-square-foot primary event space with polished concrete floors, enclosable balconies, vaulted ceilings, built-in stage, and full bar area—as well as an 800-square-foot caterer’s kitchen, a bridal suite, and a groom’s suite; an outdoor dining and entertaining area spanning 4,000 square feet with mature trees and lake views; a 3,100-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom primary residence with a 3 car-garage and office space; a 2,200-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom secondary residence with lake views;a 5,750-square-foot-barn with a 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo; parking to accommodate 200 vehicles with light poles and electrical outlets; fully climate-controlled structures and fiber internet spanning the full property; outdoor equipment for guests to paddle boat, fish, and enjoy lawn games; and eco-friendly construction, utilizing less than 1% waste—all just 5 miles to Lake Conroe and 30 minutes to The Woodlands.

“As a wedding venue, Bluebird Ranch has served us well, and we have always taken pride in keeping it well-manicured and maintained,” stated the seller. “We have also been fortunate to have our entire family live right on the property with all of the living areas it encompasses, while still allowing everyone to have their own space. With plenty of expansion points, a stock pond and lake, and both indoor and outdoor space for activities, this property is set to have a strong future for events of all kinds, hunting and fishing retreats, corporate outings, family living, you name it. The potential is endless.”

Situated Northwest of Houston, Bluebird Ranch is an ideal location for nature lovers to retain a connection to the city. With 85 acres and an on-property, private lake and pond, this ranch provides no shortage of activities. Lake Conroe—only minutes away—is an outdoor playground for fishing, camping, and boating, while the Sam Houston National Forest provides the 128-mile Lone Star Hiking Trail and plenty of spaces to explore. With dynamic neighborhoods, cultural diversions, and high-end retailers, Houston is just an hour’s drive away. Set only 2.5 hours from Austin, 3.5 from San Antonio, and 3 hours from Dallas, Bluebird Ranch boasts a prime location for both commercial or residential possibilities.

Bluebird Ranch is available for showings Monday through Thursday by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

