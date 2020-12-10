MatchPoint NYC’s Multi-Sports Clubs Recognized in Investors Bank Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition
MatchPoint NYC's three spacious facilities have fitness centers, cutting-edge tennis courts, sports gear boutiques and areas to relax after a workout, match or class.
Three Ultra-Modern Complexes in South Brooklyn are Sports & Fitness Destinations for the Whole Family
Children have lots of fun here, and they’re being taught self-discipline, manners, sportsmanship and athletic skills, which will help make them more amazing individuals.””BROOKLYN , NEW YORK, US, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank and the companies co-sponsoring the Movers & Shakers Small Business Competition have named two grand prize winners and 10 finalists in New Jersey and New York. The competition recognizes the grit, innovation, and dedication of these companies to their clients and employees, as well as the flexibility that helps drive all small businesses.
— Dennis Druzhinsky, Investor
The Movers & Shakers competition was put on hold earlier this year because of the pandemic but judging resumed, and the winners and finalists were celebrated in a virtual ceremony. The challenges of the last several months have only underscored the strength of these business owners, many of whom spoke during the ceremony about how they have pivoted during the pandemic.
MatchPointNYC Clubs, co-founded by Nino Muhatasov and Dmitry Druzhisnsky, are fitness and sports destinations for the whole family. Three spacious facilities are located in South Brooklyn on Shell Road (120,000 sq. ft.), in Mill Basin (100,000 sq. ft.) and in Bensonhurst (90,000 sq. ft.), and each has fitness centers and cutting-edge, indoor tennis courts. The MatchPoint NYC multi-sports centers provide classes and training in fitness, tennis, rhythmic gymnastics, aquatics, fencing and team building. The clubs also offer a wide variety of youth and adult competitive and recreational programs in a range of sports.
Describing the business model, Dennis Druzhinsky, an investor, said, “MatchPointNYC opened multi-sports complexes in residential neighborhoods that have many families. Parents enjoy having a safe, modern and well-managed facility where their kids are kept busy and engaged in healthy activities. Children have lots of fun here, and they’re being taught self-discipline, manners, sportsmanship and athletic skills, which will help make them more amazing individuals.”
Investors Bank, the New Jersey Devils and WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) developed Movers & Shakers as an “elevator-pitch” competition that drew more than 500 entries from among small businesses in New Jersey and New York. Each company’s entry was evaluated on the three criteria aligned with the key values that continue to drive Investors Bank’s success: Creativity, competitiveness, and community.
In announcing the grand prize winners and finalists, Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “We are inspired by the compelling stories the small businesses shared in their Movers & Shakers applications. The companies’ owners and employees are committed to excellence in providing products and services, assisting clients, and giving back to local communities. It’s clearer than ever that small businesses are a core part of our regional and national economy. Investors and our partners know and understand that these companies deserve our support right now.”
Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ, and Macondo Networks in Randolph, N.J., each received the grand prize valued at approximately $100,000. Each company was awarded a check from Investors Bank, advertising from WCBS 880, and a special event with the New Jersey Devils. Alstede Farms uses a variety of farming practices including, among others: natural, sustainable, and certified organic growing methods on permanently preserved farmland. Macondo Networks is a WBENC certified woman-owned business that supplies telecommunications equipment (new and refurbished), conferencing services, and cloud solutions to a wide range of businesses.
The two grand-prize winners and 10 finalists were invited to a virtual celebration, hosted by WCBS 880 Small Business Reporter Joe Connolly. “The Movers & Shakers competition attracted a truly incredible group of small businesses,” said Connolly. “Selecting the two grand prize winners and top ten finalists was very interesting and difficult because all these companies are performing at an ultra-high level, in every aspect of their businesses. Even in a challenging economy, they are taking advantage of new opportunities and openings they uncover.”
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $26 billion in assets and a network of over 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. In 2020, Newsweek named Investors Bank the “Best Big Bank in New Jersey.” Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
Bob Rinklin
Essential
+1 973-509-3431
rinklin@comcast.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn