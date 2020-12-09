Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. expanding operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA,S.C. – Allied Air Enterprises, Inc., a subsidiary of Lennox International, Inc., today announced plans to expand operations in Orangeburg County. The more than $35.7 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. manufactures and distributes HVAC products through domestic independent providers.

Located at 355 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, Allied Air Enterprises, Inc.’s expansion will include a new 405,000-square-foot warehouse to increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Orangeburg County a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg, South Carolina. In spite of the challenges associated with the pandemic, we are expanding our footprint and supporting our customers with quality products, while maintaining the safety of our employees.” -Allied Air Enterprises Vice President and General Manager Joe Nassab

“It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. on their expansion in Orangeburg County. This $35.7 million investment will mean a lot to this local community and to the state as a whole.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina has cultivated a positive business environment throughout our state, allowing companies like Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. to grow and thrive. This expansion is a big win for Orangeburg County, and I’m excited to watch this great company continue to prosper within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“By further expanding their manufacturing capabilities, Allied Air is proving Orangeburg County as a location fit for success. We are grateful for the creation of these new jobs for our citizens and the investment in our community. The addition of these new jobs will take Allied Air to more than 500 employees and make them one of our top five manufacturing employers. You are a prime example of the sort of cutting-edge manufacturing we are proud to create in Orangeburg County. Congratulations Allied Air for your impressive growth.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“When we see companies like Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. make repeat investments like the one today, it shows us that there is something magical built into the framework of our communities. The unification of reputable businesses, talented people and a shared desire for growth creates a unique environment that fosters prosperity. During this holiday season, we are grateful for Allied Air’s continued dedication to Orangeburg County and excited to help celebrate another amazing win with our friends in Orangeburg. Congratulations! We look forward to seeing what’s to come in the years ahead.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam