Williston Barracks / DUI Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A104944
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/8/20 at approximately 3:15 PM
STREET: Rt. 12
TOWN: Elmore
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Worcester Town Line
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy, had been snowing.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stacy Shen
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 8, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Rt. 12 in Elmore. The operator was transported for medical treatment prior to Troopers arriving on scene.
Investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Camry left the road surface of Rt. 12 off the right-hand shoulder. The vehicle then struck and uprooted a dead tree.
Troopers identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as 30-year-old Stacy Shen of South Burlington. Shen showed signs of impairment. Further investigation resulted in her being charged with suspicion of DUI. Shen was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
