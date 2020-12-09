Williston Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104944

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/8/20 at approximately 3:15 PM

STREET: Rt. 12

TOWN: Elmore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Worcester Town Line

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy, had been snowing.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacy Shen

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 8, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Rt. 12 in Elmore. The operator was transported for medical treatment prior to Troopers arriving on scene.

Investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Camry left the road surface of Rt. 12 off the right-hand shoulder. The vehicle then struck and uprooted a dead tree.

Troopers identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as 30-year-old Stacy Shen of South Burlington. Shen showed signs of impairment. Further investigation resulted in her being charged with suspicion of DUI. Shen was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

