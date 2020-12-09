Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,889 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A104944                                                 

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston                               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/8/20 at approximately 3:15 PM

STREET: Rt. 12   

TOWN: Elmore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Worcester Town Line

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy, had been snowing. 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacy Shen

AGE: 30  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On December 8, 2020 at approximately 3:15 PM Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Rt. 12 in Elmore. The operator was transported for medical treatment prior to Troopers arriving on scene.

 

Investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Camry left the road surface of Rt. 12 off the right-hand shoulder. The vehicle then struck and uprooted a dead tree.

 

Troopers identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as 30-year-old Stacy Shen of South Burlington. Shen showed signs of impairment. Further investigation resulted in her being charged with suspicion of DUI. Shen was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

 

LODGED No - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.