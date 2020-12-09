MORRISVILLE, PA, US, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Need of a Roof Replacement?

Roofs are so dependable that it's easy to forget that they need occasional care too. The job of a roof is to help keep your home insulated, dry, and safe from the elements. Over time you may notice that your roof isn’t doing the job as well anymore. That is when you might need to consider a new roof. Let's go over the most common signs that it is time for a new roof replacement.

Warning Sign # 1 - Your Roof's Age

Do you know how old your roof is? It's important that you do! Knowing the material and age of your current roof is vital in knowing if your due for a new roof replacement! Nothing lasts forever and roofs face a lot of wear and tear over the years exposed to the elements. If your roof looks worn out, patchy, or if you're noticing any leaks and worsening insulation then it's probably time to replace it. Material greatly affects how long a roof can last, so it is important to know that too!

- Asphalt can last between 15 to 30 years.

- Architectural shingles can last 25 to 30.

- Wooden roofs have a lifespan of around 30 years with annual maintenance.

- Clay tiles have an average life expectancy of 50 years or more!

- Metal roofing material varies, they can last between 20 to 30 years.

- Slate tile has the longest expectancy of a century or longer!

Warning Sign # 2 - Curling or Buckling Shingles

If you noticed that your shingles look faded, curled, are buckling, or are plain old missing then you might be due for a roof replacement. The best place to see these warping shingles is to look at a slope in direct sunlight. Moreover, if your shingles are past life expectancy then you’ll want to prepare to call a roofing contractor to handle the process of installing a new roof. On the other hand, if your roof is relatively newer and you noticing disfigured shingles then it's possible the roof is defective. You’ll want to call a roofing contractor to inspect it and fix the problem.

Warning Sign # 3 - Roof Valleys & Missing Shingles

Valleys are an important area of your roof. Rain and snow flow through them and into the gutters – keeping your home dry and keeps the extra weight off the supports. If shingles are missing or falling apart in the valley then you’ll be in for leaks! Leaks are never a good thing and can lead to more extensive indoor house damage. Worn-out valleys will need immediate replacement in order to prevent any damages from occurring.

In general, be on the look out for missing shingles on the entire roof. Storm or animals can remove them and compromise your roof. If it's only a few then you could only need a shingle replacement. If it is a lot then it's time for a new roof.

Warning Sign # 4 - Chimney Flashing

Another worrisome area is the chimney. While brick chimneys are built to last, roofs are less enduring than that. If not sealed properly or if worn-out the flashing may start to leak! The flashing is apart of what connects and seals the chimney to the roof. If it was made with roof cement or tar then it might need to be replaced with a metal flashing system instead. This can lead to needing a new roof replacement. The best way to know is to get a roofing contractor to inspect the chimney area.

Warning Sign # 5 - Light Visible through the roof boards

Next time your in your attic during the day take a lookup. Do you see any daylight? If you do that means your roof needs to be replaced with a new one! If light can come through it is only a matter of time till water or other things can too. Be sure to call a roofing contractor right away if you notice this! It’ll save you from a bigger home project later!

In Need of a New Roof?

In conclusion, you don’t want to wait till it's too late when it comes to a roof replacement! Roofs are a vital line of defense that helps keep your house dry, insulated, and damage-free. Thus, if you notice any of these common warning signs then reach out to us right away! Ready for a new roof? Call MAW Construction, Inc. Estimates and Consultations are always free!