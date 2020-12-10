Hallmark Health Care Solutions Announces a Growth Equity Investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (“Hallmark”), a software as a service company offering physician compensation and workforce management solutions for health systems, academic medical centers and physician groups is pleased to announce a strategic growth equity investment from Enhanced Healthcare Partners (“EHP”), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm.
Based in New York, Hallmark offers integrated technology solutions designed to drive better workforce relationships, efficiencies, and cost savings. Its current client base includes many of the largest integrated delivery networks and medical groups in the nation, serving over tens of thousands of providers and hundreds of healthcare facilities across the United States.
The company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Heisenberg II ™ and Einstein II ™ AI-powered software platforms. Heisenberg II ™ is cloud-based technology that eliminates the uncertainty in two of today’s most essential healthcare business processes. Automating the provider compensation administration process and bridging the gap between contracts and compensation through a more strategic technological approach. Both Heisenberg II solutions deliver improved compliance, better accuracy and increased effectiveness. The Einstein II ™ solution helps improve utilization of internal, float pool and agency nurses and equips senior decision makers with AI-powered deployment, scheduling and communication tools, substantially reducing labor-related costs.
The funding from EHP will be used to advance Hallmark’s research, development and strategic objectives, positioning Hallmark as an even more effective leader in the healthcare sector. With EHP’s support, Hallmark will be able to increase its reach and help solve labor-related challenges for a broader portfolio of health systems.
“It was clear early on that EHP’s expertise in growing healthcare companies would align well with our Company vision, product development and expansion efforts,” said Hallmark Co-founder and CEO Isaac Ullatil. “We are thrilled with the partnership and believe together; we will continue to build raving fans of our solutions.”
“COVID-19 has put immense clinical and logistical pressure on health systems in effectively identifying, sourcing, deploying and delivering scarce resources across healthcare systems," said Matthew Thompson, General Partner at EHP. "Hallmark solves these fundamental complexities leveraging state-of-the-art software to aid hospitals and provider groups that ultimately provide the front-line care that benefits the entire U.S. healthcare system.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Hallmark Health Care was advised by Simanor LLC and Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.
Enhanced Healthcare Partners was advised by Choate Hall & Stewart LLP.
ABOUT HALLMARK HEALTH CARE SOLUTIONS
Hallmark Health Care Solutions is a global healthcare solution and information technology firm with offices located in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and India. Hallmark offers a unique approach inclusive of both strategy and technology to achieve the desired outcome. The technology component positions organizations to use real-time data for improved decision making with regard to leveraging human capital. Over the years, Hallmark has helped organizations optimize and save millions in labor expenses, improve their efficiency and achieve fiscal responsibility through best-in-class software and strategic workforce solutions. For more information, visit https://www.hallmarkhcs.com/.
ABOUT ENHANCED HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
Enhanced Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm dedicated to making minority and majority investments in founder and entrepreneur-led lower middle-market companies. The EHP team has managed approximately $1 billion in equity capital and is comprised of professionals with deep healthcare, operations, consulting and investment management experience. The firm seeks to invest in companies between $50-$250 million in enterprise value, driving deep partnerships with management and founders to catalyze growth and build great organizations. For more information on EHP visit: www.enhancedhealthcare.com.
