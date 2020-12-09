Illinois Firearm Deer Season 2020 Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,579

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced a preliminary total of 76,579 deer were taken by hunters during the seven-day 2020 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 6. A final total of 75,417 deer were harvested during the firearm season in 2019.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season (Dec. 3-6) was 29,432, compared with 25,176 during the second season in 2019. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season (Nov. 20-22) was 47,147 deer.

Remaining 2020-21 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in the weeks ahead include: • The Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season this weekend (Dec. 11-13); • The Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Deer Season and CWD Deer Season (in designated counties only) will be on two upcoming weekends - Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021; • The Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 17, 2021.

Details on the Late-Winter season are available on the IDNR website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2020-2021%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information.pdf

Details on the CWD season are available on the website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2020-2021%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the Late-Winter and CWD seasons can be found at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Firearm Deer Season harvest totals for 2020 by county, and comparable totals for 2019, is below (and is also available at the link below).

County 2020 1st Season 2020 2nd Season 2020 Total 2019 Total ADAMS 1301 925 2226 2178 ALEXANDER 257 166 423 453 BOND 426 240 666 710 BOONE 79 58 137 109 BROWN 557 389 946 970 BUREAU 635 366 1001 967 CALHOUN 360 417 777 849 CARROLL 351 207 558 641 CASS 384 268 652 599 CHAMPAIGN 162 68 230 208 CHRISTIAN 419 189 608 564 CLARK 622 446 1068 1042 CLAY 728 488 1216 1098 CLINTON 474 212 686 631 COLES 443 229 672 621 CRAWFORD 554 376 930 885 CUMBERLAND 542 314 856 772 DEKALB 77 36 113 108 DEWITT 220 145 365 355 DOUGLAS 115 48 163 137 EDGAR 329 212 541 530 EDWARDS 227 156 383 365 EFFINGHAM 611 334 945 888 FAYETTE 980 630 1610 1514 FORD 79 44 123 106 FRANKLIN 743 525 1268 1376 FULTON 1193 720 1913 1904 GALLATIN 232 191 423 399 GREENE 632 434 1066 1043 GRUNDY 148 104 252 266 HAMILTON 657 408 1065 1043 HANCOCK 1052 726 1778 1655 HARDIN 419 266 685 858 HENDERSON 307 146 453 406 HENRY 290 159 449 407 IROQUOIS 321 171 492 493 JACKSON 1227 855 2082 2109 JASPER 691 386 1077 1031 JEFFERSON 1080 805 1885 1889 JERSEY 350 283 633 626 JODAVIESS 1027 517 1544 1455 JOHNSON 857 461 1318 1384 KANE 17 15 32 24 KANKAKEE 123 70 193 197 KENDALL 57 21 78 65 KNOX 682 454 1136 1086 LAKE 0 1 1 5 LASALLE 465 232 697 703 LAWRENCE 334 228 562 577 LEE 334 198 532 449 LIVINGSTON 279 107 386 363 LOGAN 198 137 335 359 MACON 158 111 269 221 MACOUPIN 987 548 1535 1557 MADISON 379 237 616 633 MARION 910 562 1472 1470 MARSHALL 407 186 593 572 MASON 256 130 386 357 MASSAC 219 172 391 435 MCDONOUGH 452 313 765 713 MCHENRY 170 122 292 241 MCLEAN 409 220 629 524 MENARD 211 170 381 361 MERCER 532 301 833 789 MONROE 667 310 977 949 MONTGOMERY 520 292 812 799 MORGAN 375 252 627 632 MOULTRIE 142 86 228 238 OGLE 437 241 678 634 PEORIA 539 327 866 853 PERRY 716 539 1255 1319 PIATT 89 44 133 116 PIKE 1029 842 1871 1929 POPE 884 387 1271 1431 PULASKI 177 107 284 279 PUTNAM 207 113 320 337 RANDOLPH 1340 905 2245 2260 RICHLAND 397 273 670 685 ROCK ISLAND 461 232 693 601 SALINE 534 333 867 880 SANGAMON 326 229 555 524 SCHUYLER 757 525 1282 1316 SCOTT 176 135 311 319 SHELBY 824 417 1241 1116 STARK 125 57 182 149 ST. CLAIR 474 243 717 639 STEPHENSON 405 210 615 548 TAZEWELL 314 181 495 494 UNION 772 464 1236 1293 VERMILION 329 224 553 510 WABASH 101 63 164 147 WARREN 292 179 471 465 WASHINGTON 599 360 959 909 WAYNE 861 580 1441 1416 WHITE 465 341 806 757 WHITESIDE 420 186 606 560 WILL 148 102 250 238 WILLIAMSON 943 695 1638 1860 WINNEBAGO 193 89 282 265 WOODFORD 372 214 586 605 Total 47147 29432 76579 75417