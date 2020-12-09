Introducing Schema Extraction for OpenAPI RESTful Endpoints and Support for Invokable Dialogs
New table views in Business Process Modeling and Execution that make it easy to review and update process elements and spot activities that require action.
Tom Sawyer Perspectives 9.2.0 Includes Improved Performance and Hierarchical Layout Enhancements
The new editable tables in Tom Sawyer Business Process let users see an overview of their process elements and quickly take actions to help their organizations operate efficiently and effectively.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the global leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 9.2.0.
— Product Manager Janet Six, Ph.D.
Graph and Data Visualization highlights include performance improvements, schema extraction for OpenAPI RESTful endpoints, and improved hierarchical layout with orthogonal routing. Graph and Data Visualization also includes a dedicated integrator for OrientDB, improved viewport capabilities, and improvements to incremental layout of disconnected nodes to better preserve the user’s mental map. And users can now create custom dialogs using action items in the Designer. Corresponding JavaScript commands are available for users who wish to write custom code.
Tom Sawyer Business Process users will enjoy new table views in Modeling and Execution that make it easy to review and update process elements and spot activities that require action.
In Tom Sawyer Model-Based Engineering, the appearance of edge labels in item flows and nested connectors has been improved. In Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser, the Neo4j connection form has been updated to handle named databases in Neo4j.
What's New in Tom Sawyer Perspectives 9.2.0
Tom Sawyer Graph and Data Visualization:
- Improved integrator performance by up to 28%
- Reduced integrator peak memory usage by up to 10%
- Improved tree view update performance by up to 14%
- Reduced tree view update peak memory usage by up to 7%
- Improved drawing view update performance by up to 8%
- Reduced drawing view update peak memory usage by up to 7%
- Reduced rendering peak memory usage by up to 4%
- Fine-tuned performance of a wide variety of frequently used SDK methods
- Improved performance of topological sort
- Improved results caching of REST integrator
- Added schema extraction for OpenAPI RESTful endpoints
- Added dedicated OrientDB integrator
- Improved schema extraction merge process for Neo4j databases
- Added capability to invoke an HTML or view dialog from a toolbar or context menu item or a JavaScript command
- Added more options for viewport behavior
- Improved placement of disconnected node clouds in incremental hierarchical, orthogonal, and symmetric layouts
- Improved stability of incremental hierarchical layout with orthogonal routing resulting in better initial position retention for disconnected nodes
- Reduced crossings in nested drawings in incremental hierarchical layout with orthogonal edge routing
Tom Sawyer Model-Based Engineering:
- Improved appearance of item flows and item flow labels
- Improved appearance of connectors between inherited ports
- Improved appearance of invisible stereotypes in Block Definition and Package Diagrams
Tom Sawyer Business Process:
- In Business Process Modeling, added editable table view to display and update details for all flow elements in a process definition
- In Business Process Execution:
- Added editable table view to display and edit activity details of process instance
- Added All Activities tree view with filtering capabilities
- Added ability to quickly view activities that are overdue or need assignment in activities tree views
- Added ability to update activities directly from activities tree views
- Auto-expanded subprocesses and call activities with initiated or in progress activities upon opening a process instance
- Improved default naming of automatically started processes
Tom Sawyer Graph Database Browser:
- Updated Neo4j connection to support named databases with the new HTTP URL format
These product quality improvements are now available in the production release. To try a free demonstration, click here. Contact us for more details and to learn why leading global organizations such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, NASA, and Procter & Gamble rely on Tom Sawyer Software for mission-critical solutions.
Request a free evaluation of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 9.2.0 or sign in to download this latest release.
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used by enterprises, systems integrators, technology providers, and government agencies to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets.
Global 2000 customers use our platform to visualize and analyze social networks; network topologies and IT operations; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help organizations federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to gaining insight and driving operational excellence.
