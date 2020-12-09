New ADVISER Validation Student Enrollment Errors – Error #306 & Error #778 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors that could be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

Error Code 306 – The Grade Reported For a Student Is Outside the Grade Range of the Reporting School

Description: The grade being reported for a student in school enrollment with the most recent date is outside the grade range for the school listed in the reporting school field. Please make the correction in your SIS to either the student’s grade level or the reporting school in which the student is enrolled and resubmit the data to ADVISER.

(This error has been modified to look at the reporting school on the student school association record to make sure student’s grade level falls within the grade levels offered at the reporting school.)

Error Code 778 – The Grade Reported For a Student Is Outside the Grade Range of Their Enrolled School

Description: The grade reported for a student’s school enrollment with the most recent date is outside the grade range for their enrolled school. Please make the correction in your SIS to either the student’s grade level or school building in which the student is enrolled and resubmit the data to ADVISER.

(This error is new and will look at the school the student is attending and making sure the student’s grade level falls within the grade levels offered at the attending school.)