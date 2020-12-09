Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,819 in the last 365 days.

New ADVISER Validation Student Enrollment Errors – Error #306 & Error #778 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors that could be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

Error Code 306The Grade Reported For a Student Is Outside the Grade Range of the Reporting School

Description:  The grade being reported for a student in school enrollment with the most recent date is outside the grade range for the school listed in the reporting school field.  Please make the correction in your SIS to either the student’s grade level or the reporting school in which the student is enrolled and resubmit the data to ADVISER. 

(This error has been modified to look at the reporting school on the student school association record to make sure student’s grade level falls within the grade levels offered at the reporting school.)

Error Code 778The Grade Reported For a Student Is Outside the Grade Range of Their Enrolled School

Description:  The grade reported for a student’s school enrollment with the most recent date is outside the grade range for their enrolled school.  Please make the correction in your SIS to either the student’s grade level or school building in which the student is enrolled and resubmit the data to ADVISER.

(This error is new and will look at the school the student is attending and making sure the student’s grade level falls within the grade levels offered at the attending school.)

You just read:

New ADVISER Validation Student Enrollment Errors – Error #306 & Error #778 | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.