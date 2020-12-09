FolderMill 4.8 Released: New Color Management Options, Bookmarking, and More
The latest FolderMill 4.8 can preserve CMYK colorspace of input images, exclude specific attachments, auto-crop labels, create bookmarks (and more).
The latest FolderMill 4.8 can preserve CMYK colorspace of input images, exclude specific attachments, auto-crop labels, create bookmarks (and more).RIGA, LATVIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new update for FolderMill, software for real-time document processing on Windows and Windows Server by fCoder, was released.
FolderMill monitors and automatically processes incoming files copied by end-users to a regular Windows folder. This folder turns into a "hot folder" and automatically converts incoming files or prints them to a selected printer. FolderMill proves to be important when it comes to automated document and image processing on servers or local computers.
The software has found use in a wide range of financial, banking, legal, healthcare, and logistics companies and entities. Here's a typical case from a hospital and research center: "We need FolderMill to print a fairly high volume of auto-generated PDFs. This may be one a second at busy periods. This also needs to run 24/7 and be stable/error-free on Windows 2012 server in a production environment."
The new version FolderMill 4.8 has new functionality: new color management options, ability to keep existing or create new bookmarks when converting to PDF, newly supported Adobe InDesign formats, and more. These are the most significant improvements since version 4.7:
Preserving native CMYK color space of input images
Ability to use an external ICC profile specified by user (e.g., FOGRA39)
Improved processing of Outlook email message files
Ability to block unwanted email attachments with Extract Exclude Mask (for Print Action)
Ability to keep bookmarks' structure of source documents
Ability to create bookmarks when merging two or more files to a multi-page PDF
Auto-crop ability when converting raster images
New custom page zoom feature for HTML files
Different businesses use FolderMill to streamline their routine tasks. FolderMill software is used by various organizations worldwide to automate printing, file conversion to PDF and images, filtering and renaming documents, watermarking, and other document-related tasks. FolderMill can also be used as a Google Cloud Print alternative.
Learn more about FolderMill at
https://www.foldermill.com/solutions/foldermill-google-cloud-print-alternative
Learn more about fCoder at
https://www.fcoder.com
Since 1998, fCoder has been offering a range of professional software for Windows users. The company specialists develop desktop, server-side, and command-line programs for batch printing and file conversion. The applications, each focused on specific tasks, are being maintained and updated for a long while.
Software created by fCoder optimizes document processing as well as saves time and other resources of various companies, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individual users. The key products developed by fCoder are Print Conductor, FolderMill, Image Converter Plus, 2JPEG, 2TIFF, 2PDF, DocuFreezer, and Universal Document Converter.
Leonid Jakobson
fCoder SIA
+371 25 723 233
email us here
Automatically print PDF files placed in folder