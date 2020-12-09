Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA,S.C. – Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi), a global leading supplier of ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV LEDs), today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The $55 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, SETi manufactures and sells UV LED products for applications in curing, sterilization, sensors, biomedical devices and home appliances. Over the last 20 years, SETi’s technology has evolved through continuous investment in the development of UV LEDs in the 200 nanometer (nm) to 400 nm range. Currently, the company’s UV LED products are being incorporated into HVAC units to disinfect the air and reduce allergens. The technology has been adopted by the company RGF in the United States and other HVAC manufacturers around the world. Through this application and others, SETi aims to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Located at 110 Atlas Court in Columbia, SETi’s expansion will be implemented in multiple phases. The first phase is in progress and will increase SETi’s production capacity tenfold, along with supporting the company’s near-term growth strategy. The second phase of expansion will upgrade the facility to include a much larger, automated cleanroom with state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment and will allow for continued capacity build-out.

The full expansion is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the SETi team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Richland County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are excited to celebrate the successes, innovations and developments that have afforded us an opportunity to expand our operations in Columbia, South Carolina. SETi would not be a world leader in the UV LED industry without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to expanding our talented team and are very optimistic about our future in South Carolina.” -SETi CEO Chae Kim

“We work every day not only to recruit new businesses to South Carolina, but to also take care of our existing companies like SETi. Richland County and our entire state have a real reason to celebrate today, as SETi’s growth and investment provide more opportunities for South Carolinians.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always great to see a company like SETi build on its success in South Carolina. Announcements like this showcase the diversity of our business climate, and we couldn’t be happier for this company and their growth.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“County council is excited to see Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. investing in our community and adding new jobs after being an employer here since the early 2000s. Their growth demonstrates how businesses can succeed here in Richland County.” -Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston