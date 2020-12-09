CBD Stock Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (OTC: $LRSV) Announces OTC Markets Current Information Status
Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV) is very pleased to announce that it is current with all of its OTC Market filings
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of cannabidiol (CBD) products specifically tailored for pets, is very pleased to announce that it is current with all of its OTC Market filings and has achieved "Current Information" status, with no risk or yields signs associated with the stock on OTCMarkets.com.
“I am delighted that the Company is current once again and we can focus back on the business", commented Rene Lauritsen, LinkResPet CEO. “We continue to explore the potential for growth in the CBD and wellness market and are currently assessing a number of avenues through which we can expand our presence, including further developing our product range", he added.
The Company has updated all financial reports and disclosure statements and will resume operations with its LinkResPet brand, making further announcements as new developments arise.
The Company also recently raised its Authorized Shares in order to issue shares to its CEO, Rene Lauritsen, for an acquisition that is pending which he initiated. If the acquisition is not completed the shares will be returned to treasury. As shareholders may note, LRSV’s share structure had previously been unchanged for almost four years.
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).
Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.
