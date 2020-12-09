Dunmore: PennDOT Has Reduced Speed Limits on Major Roadways in North Eastern PA as of 11:20 a.m. Trucks are instructed to stay in right lane.

Dunmore, PA – Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in north eastern Pennsylvania today as of 11:20 AM PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways: • Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County All truck drivers are reminded that during this speed limit reduction, trucks are to travel in the right lane of the highway.

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 680 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available by calling 5-1-1, and regional Twitter alerts are available on the 511PA website. PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by calling 1-888-9-READYPA. Citizens can find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the Web site or the toll-free line.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, (570)-963-4044

# # #

Jessica Kalinoski | Community Relations Coordinator Engineering District 4-0 | Communications Office PA Department of Transportation 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road | Dunmore, PA 18512 Phone: 570.963.4044 | Fax: 570.614.2957 www.PennDOT.gov -------------------------------- CONNECT WITH PENNDOT Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Linkedin