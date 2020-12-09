For Immediate Release:

December 9, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center Columbiana Mona Meky (Medicaid) Franklin State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds Hamilton Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium Jefferson Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority Ottawa North Bass Local School District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

