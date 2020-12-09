Online state surplus property auction set for Dec. 10-17

MONTGOMERY— Vehicles, computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, golf clubs and more are included in the 216 lots up for bid in the next state surplus property auction this week.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction call (334) 284-0577.

--30--