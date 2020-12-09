Blackwater Founder, Erik Prince, Prevails in Lawsuit Against Former Business Partner
VA Supreme Court upholds verdict in denying request for appeal with finality.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been almost exactly three years since Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig successfully tried the case brought against Erik Prince, the brother of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, by his former business partner. At the conclusion of the week-long trial, the jury not only found against Mr. Prince’s former business partner on the claims against Mr. Prince, it also awarded a large verdict in Mr. Prince’s favor on his counterclaims.
In 2017, a marathon legal battle between a combat knife salesman, represented by McGuire Woods, and Erik Prince, the billionaire former Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder represented by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, that had spanned several years was finally tried with a Loudoun County jury (Loudoun County Circuit Case Number - Civil Action - 83109) awarding Mr. Prince $2.6 million in civil damages on numerous counts, including breach of contract and fraud. On November 25, 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court (Supreme Court Record Number 200212) finally denied a request for rehearing to grant an appeal that was initially denied in September of this year. So, almost three years after the week-long jury trial in the Loudoun County Circuit Court, the case is finally over with the jury’s verdict remaining intact.
“It was our pleasure in achieving a good result in this matter tried before a Loudoun County jury three years ago. Not only were we fortunate enough to successfully defend against all affirmative claims, but we were also able to achieve a multi-million-dollar verdict on our counterclaims,” stated Ellis Bennett, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “I thoroughly enjoyed trying the case with my long-time law partner and law school classmate Tom Dunlap. We are pleased the jury’s verdict has now been affirmed with finality and that justice prevailed.”
