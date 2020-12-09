ScaleHouse Launches “The Consortium” Forum for Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Insights industry veterans Kristin Luck & Jamin Brazil will lead quarterly executive coaching forums for a select group of business leaders & marketers
We’ve created The Consortium to tap into the collective knowledge of entrepreneurs and leaders who have survived the ups and downs that come with scaling a company.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScaleHouse, a management consultancy providing a range of advisory services for companies aiming for exponential growth, announces the launch of "The Consortium." This new quarterly forum connects and supports entrepreneurs and revenue-focused sales and marketing leaders as they navigate today’s business growth challenges. The program will be led by ScaleHouse founder and serial entrepreneur, Kristin Luck, and her former business partner, Jamin Brazil, a seasoned chief executive with a background in creating growth-oriented cultures.
— Kristin Luck, ScaleHouse
Luck said, "Businesses are facing a very unique set of challenges - and opportunities - in today’s environment. We’ve created The Consortium to tap into the collective knowledge of entrepreneurs and leaders who have survived the ups and downs that come with scaling a company. Each forum provides practical advice, based in decades of on-the-ground experience, for members to overcome obstacles and take advantage of opportunities to maximize their revenue and growth potential."
The Consortium is made up of themed forums designed for C-level executives and sales and marketing professionals, respectively. Each forum consists of four to six peers from non-competitive businesses who meet twice per month for a minimum of three months. All participants are carefully curated to ensure the overall success of the group, and will come away from the experience with practical tools and strategies to meet their goals for growth and profitability.
Themes that will be covered during upcoming forums include:
- Developing the right strategy, systems and tools that drive rapid growth;
- Ensuring revenue teams maximize sales and marketing efforts;
- Establishing strategies to drive existing client growth and profitability; and
- Aligning critical internal behaviors to better achieve performance goals.
Forum coaches Luck and Brazil have created The Consortium based on a unique blend of executive-level experiences. Luck, a serial entrepreneur and an advisor and growth strategist to a number of cutting-edge marketing and analytics technology and services firms, will share her experiences scaling (and selling) high growth firms. Brazil will tap into his background in leading high-growth organizations from inception to exit, with a focus on positivity, cooperation, and accountability.
A select number of spots are available in The Consortium on both a quarterly and annual basis. More here: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/the-consortium/
About ScaleHouse
ScaleHouse provides a comprehensive range of consulting, advisory and investment banking services to support companies, primarily in the marketing tech, marketing services and emerging CPG verticals, at any point along the growth continuum. For more information on ScaleHouse, visit: https://www.scalehouse.consulting/
###
Kristin Luck
Scalehouse Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter