Animal Health Company to Expand Vaccine Manufacturing Plant in Scotland County

Huvepharma, Inc., a global biomanufacturer, will expand its poultry vaccine plant in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $1.9 million and add 10 new jobs as it expands its Maxton facility to include more manufacturing and warehouse space.

“North Carolina’s focus on building a well-trained biotech workforce continues to pay dividends in new jobs and new investments like Huvepharma’s announcement today in Scotland County,” said Governor Cooper.

Huvepharma, with headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria, is a privately owned company that focuses on bringing human health and animal health and nutrition products to market. The company has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions, now ranking in the top ten of veterinary pharmaceutical companies operating around the world today. The company’s facility in Scotland County manufacturers a vaccine that protects broiler chicks from a harmful disease, helping the poultry industry avoid significant economic losses. The company’s expansion will add a new processing production line to the facility as well as warehouse space.

“North Carolina’s leadership in the biotechnology industry is recognized across the world,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Once again, a global leader has selected our state for an expansion of their business, and I welcome Huvepharma’s investment and continued confidence in our state.”

The company’s new jobs will yield an average salary of $39,900, although actual wages will vary by position. The Scotland County average annual wage is $36,308.

A performance-based grant of $30,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Huvepharma’s expansion in Scotland County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Richmond Community College, Scotland County, and the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation.

