Governor Stein Highlights Need to Expand Housing Access, Ease Burden of High Housing Costs in North Carolina

Today Governor Josh Stein joined state and local elected officials, business leaders, and housing experts to discuss strategies to expand access to affordable housing of all types in North Carolina and ease the burden of high housing costs in North Carolina.

“Our state is growing, and people need a safe and affordable place to live,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We will remain focused on identifying solutions to lower the cost of housing for North Carolinians at every stage of life and work to ensure every person has a safe place to call home.”

Governor Stein is dedicated to ensuring that housing is available and affordable for all North Carolinians. In his 2025-2027 state budget proposal, Governor Stein proposes $35 million a year to the Housing Trust Fund, the state’s most flexible housing resource. This investment helps leverage private sector and federal funds to create more housing for low-income families, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. The proposal also includes $15 million for the Workforce Loan Program to aid in the construction and repair of affordable housing. Governor Stein has also supported bipartisan proposals in the General Assembly to cut red tape and make it easier to build more homes.

Governor Stein is also focused on getting people back into their homes in western North Carolina. His second Helene recovery budget proposal includes $113 million to advance housing recovery in western North Carolina and provide assistance to families who have struggled to pay their rent, mortgage, or utility bills.