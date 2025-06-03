Governor Josh Stein Announces Western North Carolinians to Join Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

(RALEIGH) Governor Josh Stein today announced two western North Carolinians who will join the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) and play a key role in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

“I am committed to bringing leaders to the GROW NC team who will prioritize urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability to help rebuild western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I welcome to the team Sharon Decker, a former Secretary of Commerce, to serve as a Senior Advisor, and Forrest Gilliam, a former Madison County manager and legislative liaison, as Legislative Director. I am grateful for their continued service to the people of western North Carolina.”

“My team and I are determined to help western North Carolina rebuild and recover as quickly as possible,” said Matt Calabria, GROW NC Director. “I am excited to continue building our team with these highly qualified professionals who have deep roots in western North Carolina.”

“The devastation has been horrific, but the fortitude and perseverance of western North Carolinians is extraordinary,” said Sharon Decker. “We will come back, and better than before. A strong plan, with actionable steps built on improved health care, more available and affordable housing, a strong education network across the region, planned economic development, strengthened infrastructure, and collaborative community engagement is essential for ensuring our recovery leads us on a sure path for the future.”

Sharon Decker, Senior Advisor for Long-Term Recovery

Sharon Decker and her nonprofit Tapestry Collaborative will contract with GROW NC to lead a collaborative effort that produces a framework and plan for long-term economic recovery as the region rebuilds. She will serve as an advisor to the Governor, GROW NC, and the Department of Commerce on long-term economic recovery, and will liaise with public, private, and social sector institutions to identify opportunities for cross-sector partnerships that advance recovery efforts. GROW NC and the Governor’s Office appreciate the support of philanthropies partnering with the state to engage Decker and her team, whose expertise and experience will help foster economic growth and help pursue opportunities to accelerate recovery.

A native of North Carolina, Sharon Decker has held leadership roles in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors across the state. She spent 17 years at Duke Power (now Duke Energy), becoming its first female Vice President. Her career also includes leadership at The Lynnwood Foundation, The Tapestry Group, and western North Carolina companies, including Doncaster and Tryon International.

In 2013, she was appointed Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce by Governor Pat McCrory, where she led the creation of The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). Since 2019, Sharon has served as President of Tryon International. She and her husband, Bob, live in Polk County and remain based in Western North Carolina.

Forrest Gilliam, Legislative Director for GROW NC

Forrest Gilliam will join GROW NC as Legislative Director. With nearly two decades of experience across all levels of government, Forrest Gilliam’s career includes work on Capitol Hill for Congressman Heath Shuler, as a legislative and committee assistant at the North Carolina General Assembly for Representative Ray Rapp, as a member of Governor Bev Perdue's legislative affairs team, and as director of the Governor’s Western Regional Office. In local government, Forrest served five years as county manager for Madison County. Since 2020, Forrest has contracted with the Town of Marshall as a town administrator, where he has focused on efforts to successfully secure funding for water and sewer infrastructure, with a recent focus on Hurricane Helene response and recovery. Raised in Madison County, Forrest’s involvement in civic affairs began in middle school when he helped secure state funding for a new public library. Forrest holds a B.A. in Political Science with a concentration in Public Management from Appalachian State University.

Decker and Gilliam join colleagues from across western North Carolina and Raleigh who serve to facilitate collaboration, streamline communication, and accelerate recovery from Hurricane Helene. The work of this team is guided by Governor Stein with an emphasis on urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability.