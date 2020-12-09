Baseline Protocol Commitment Manager Brings Hyperledger Besu, Infura & Public Blockchain Clients to Enterprise Workflows

BURLINGTON, MA, US, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Baseline Protocol, part of the Ethereum OASIS open source initiative, published a new key component called the Commitment Manager. This component makes it easy for developers to switch between accessing private and public blockchains using different kinds of clients and gateways. Today, the release includes integrations for Hyperledger Besu and Infura.

Launched in March of this year, the Baseline Protocol uses advances in peer-to-peer messaging, zero-knowledge cryptography and blockchain technology to coordinate complex, confidential workflows between enterprises without moving company data out of traditional systems of record. Today, over 800 companies and individuals are actively participating in the initiative, which coordinates with the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.

Several proofs of concept have been released to showcase how to ‘baseline’ systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, Google Sheets and Salesforce. Recently, major brands have announced projects using the protocol, and more are known to be in private development.

Today’s release of Commitment Manager makes switching between blockchain clients such as Besu, Quorum, Nethermind or Geth a straightforward process. For example, a group of companies can start baselining using a private-permissioned instance of Hyperledger Besu in order to test and stage a new baselined Workgroup and then switch to the public Ethereum Mainnet via another client or through the Infura service when ready for production deployment. A developer challenge for demonstrating creative uses of the switching function, with a $2,000 bounty, is active on the Gitcoin Baseline Protocol hackathon, running from today to January 6, 2021.

Today at 12pm US-ET, the development team will host an open walkthrough of the system.

For more information go to baseline-protocol.org.



Support for Baseline Protocol Commitment Manager

Ethereum OASIS is sponsored by Accenture, Chainlink, ConsenSys, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Ethereum Foundation, Morpheus.Network, Nethermind, Provide, Splunk, and Unibright, with many others contributing significant development and intellectual capital.

Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger:

"The collaboration between Hyperledger, the EEA and many blockchain protocols is well represented by this latest joint effort between the maintainers of Hyperledger Besu and the Baseline Protocol."

Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys Inc.:

"The Baseline Protocol is a huge leap forward in bringing secure and private business processes of all types to the Ethereum Mainnet. Today’s release of the Baseline Protocol’s Commitment Manager promises even more flexibility to business processes that rely on different instances or clients by adding support to both Hyperledger Besu and Infura."



About Ethereum OASIS

Founded by the Ethereum Foundation, the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and ConsenSys, Ethereum OASIS is an OASIS Open Project that provides a neutral forum for supporting open source projects and specifications that advance interoperability for blockchain applications worldwide. The Ethereum OASIS community works to develop clear, open standards, first-rate documentation, and shared test suites that facilitate new features and enhancements for Ethereum. Everyone is welcome to contribute to the Baseline Protocol, and suggestions for new Ethereum OASIS projects are encouraged.

For more information go to: https://github.com/ethereum-oasis/



