Data Model for Lexicography Approved as an OASIS Standard

OASIS Members Advance Digital Lexicography with an Interoperable Data Model for Dictionaries

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of OASIS Open, the global open source and standards organization, have approved the Data Model for Lexicography (DMLex) Version 1.0 as an OASIS Standard, a status that signifies the highest level of ratification. Developed by the OASIS Lexicographic Infrastructure Data Model and API (LEXIDMA) Technical Committee (TC), DMLex v1.0 establishes a groundbreaking framework for internationally interoperable lexicographic work, advancing innovation in digital dictionaries, language services, and related industries.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with DMLex v1.0. This is a lifechanging milestone for lexicography, paving the way for a new level of digitisation and for truly innovative applications,” said Michal Měchura, Chair of the OASIS LEXIDMA TC. “By providing a common framework for structuring and exchanging lexicographic resources, DMLex empowers language documentors around the world to manage their content more effectively, to collaborate and to build smarter language technologies.”

Lexicography has undergone a profound transformation in the digital age, with dictionaries now being compiled from language corpora and consumed through web platforms, mobile apps, and integrated into search engines, writing tools, and machine translation software. However, legacy data models have been hampering further innovation. DMLex v1.0 addresses these challenges by introducing a modular, IT-friendly, and content-rich data model designed to meet the needs of both lexicographers and technology developers. DMLex has been designed to be easily and straightforwardly implementable in XML, JSON, RDF, NVH, as a relational database, and as a Semantic Web triplestore.

OASIS encourages widespread adoption of DMLex v1.0 and invites feedback from lexicographers, developers, and other stakeholders to further enhance its capabilities. Participation in the LEXIDMA TC is open to all through membership in OASIS. For more information, read Michal Měchura’s blog post exploring the goals and impact of DMLex and visit the TC homepage (https://www.oasis-open.org/tc-lexidma).

