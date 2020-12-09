Recruiting for Good Announces Now Hiring Kids for Funnest Paid Gig to Eat Sushi
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Fund Paid Gigs for Kids www.RecruitingforGood.com
A club for like-minded families and professionals in LA who love to help kids + enjoy exclusive rewards
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is searching for 5 foodie kids to eat and write Sushi reviews (paid writing gig). Kids learn to work and earn their keep.
R4G is looking to hire a team of five foodie kids for funnest paid gig to eat sushi.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're looking for passionate foodie kids, who love to do creative writing (write fun food reviews) to inform and inspire the community about LA's Finest Food."
How Kids Qualify for Fun Paid Foodie Gig
1. Kids Must Attend Middle School and Live on the Westside.
2. Kids write a 5 sentence review of their mom's cooking; the funnest, and most authentic entries win paid gig.
3. Entries are hand printed, parents take pictures and email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
Winners chosen for Sushi Gig on December 17, 2020.
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and surprise your mom, with the most awesome review of her food...she will treasure it forever."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is "Our Way of Giving Back to People Who Make Referrals" and help Recruiting for Good fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. Club Members earn exclusive rewards to enjoy LA's Finest Food (Fine Dining, For 'Her' Ultimate Wine Reward, and Special Foodie Events). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project in May 2020, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' review Top 100 Dishes in LA. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid eating gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
