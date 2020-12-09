Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,678 in the last 365 days.

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4400 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the 4400 block of 7th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:36 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspect and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

 

https://youtu.be/ZBMsCrBV8d4

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4400 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.