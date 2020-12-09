Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4400 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the 4400 block of 7th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:36 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and the vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/ZBMsCrBV8d4

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

