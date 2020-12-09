Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Bank Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Bank Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:06 am, the suspect entered a SunTrust Bank at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife while demanding money from the bank teller. The teller did not comply and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/jGiKV1r-QXw

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

###