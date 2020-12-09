Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 – Arizton

The global ureteral stents market size will be valued at USD 371 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ureteral stents market report.

The global ureteral stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Technological advancements in ureteral stents design and composition material is one of the major factors driving future growth of the global ureteral stents market.

2. Use of advanced image-guided techniques for the placement of ureteral stents is further likely to drive the growth of global ureteral stents market over the forecast period.

3. Based on product, the double pigtail segment accounted for a major share of approximately 78% in 2020.

4. The kidney stone application segment is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR of about 3.5% over the forecast period.

5. North America holds the major market share of about 42% for ureteral stents in 2020.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, material, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Ureteral Stents Market – Segmentation

• The double pigtail stents account for the largest share as most ureteric stents commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

• The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS).

• In 2020, polymer ureteral stents accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate ureteral stents. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity.

Ureteral Stents Market by Product

• Double Pigtail

• Multiloop

• Single Pigtail

Ureteral Stents Market by Application

• Kidney Stones

• Kidney Transplantation

• Tumors

Ureteral Stents Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Urologic Clinics

• Outpatient Surgical Centers

Ureteral Stents Market – Dynamics

The growing demand for ureteral stents has encouraged several vendors to develop the latest generation technological devices to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment of several ureteral obstructions such as kidney stones, renal cancer, and other conditions. The ureteral stent technology has witnessed many technical advancements and improvements, particularly with new stent materials. Over the past few years, engineers and scientists have worked on identifying optimal constitutive materials for ureteral stents, focusing mainly on mechanical strength, flexibility, biocompatibility, surface roughness and cost-effectiveness. Technological advancements in ureteral stent design have revolutionized and enhanced the clinical outcome of ureteral disorders.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents

• High Demand for Ureteral Stents with Antimicrobial Coating

• Increase in Target Patient Pool Across the World

• Use of Advanced Image-Guided Techniques for Placing Ureteral Stents

Ureteral Stents Market – Geography

North America obtains a dominant position in the ureteral stents market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better access to the latest generation ureteral stents for treatment procedures, is the primary factor contributing to the high market share in the region. The strong presence of key ureteral stents players is another reason for the high uptake of ureteral stents in North America. The rise in the number of kidney stone diseases, a variety of benign, malignant, and post-traumatic conditions, coupled with the necessity to treat such diseases with advanced procedures, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ureteral-stent-market-size-analysis

Ureteral Stents Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Turkey



Major Vendors

• Boston Scientific

• BD

• Cook Medical

• Braun Melsungen

• Coloplast

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allium

• Applied Medical Resources

• Blue Neem Medical Devices

• Dornier MedTech America

• Goharshafa

• Medadv

• MED pro Medical

• Merit Medical Systems

• Optimed

• Pnn Medical

• Olympus

• Plasti-med

• ProSurg

• Q Urological

• Rocamed

• SURGIMEDIK

• Taewoong Medical

• Teleflex

• UROMED

• Urovision-Urotech

• Well Lead Medical

• Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology

Looking for more information? Click Here