12-09-2020 Holiday Lottery Campaign Reminds Adults Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has joined with 100% of all U.S. and Canadian Lotteries in participating in the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University’s 2020 Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign.

Research shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life.

This research prompted the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University to join forces in launching the Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign. Since 2002, the simple goal of the Campaign is to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery play during the winter holiday season.

In 2020, 100% of United States and Canadian lotteries, along with numerous international lotteries and non-lottery organizations, have joined the Campaign to promote responsible gambling.

“The Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign educates communities that lottery tickets, the form of gambling with the broadest participation, are not child’s play,” explained NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte.

Jeffrey Derevensky, Director of the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors, said, “the Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign is a great way to encourage responsible gambling by gifting lottery tickets responsibly only to adults.”

Endorsements from the World Lottery Association, North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), and the European Lottery Association (EL), highlight the global reach of the campaign.

###

About the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors

For over 25 years, the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University has been at the forefront of leading-edge research aimed at identifying and understanding the critical factors related to youth gambling issues. The Centre has developed numerous award-winning prevention programs and provides consultations to government agencies around the world to develop responsible gambling initiatives.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

NCPG is the national advocate for problem gamblers and their families. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling and works with all stakeholders to promote responsible gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat for confidential help 24/7/365.