Data Center Physical Security Market Size to Reach Revenues over USD 1 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The global physical security market is expected to witness significant investments from hyperscale service providers.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Investments in over 450 new and expansion projects aided in strong growth for data center physical security market in 2019.

2. The demand for multi-factor authentication devices and anti-climb fencing to grow among data center operators worldwide over the 2 to 3 years.

3. Colocation data center developers/operators will be spending a total of around USD 4.5 billion on physical security solutions during 2019-2025.

4. USD 2+ billion will be the cumulative investments made for data center video surveillance solutions during 2019-2025.

5. Around 38% of the physical security investments are made to protect the perimeter of the data center facility.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, security layers, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 14 companies are profiled

Get your sample today!

Data Center Physical Security Market – Segmentation

• Video surveillance systems are expected to reach revenue of over $373 million by 2025. As network-based video surveillance systems reduce running costs, increase flexibility, offer video analytics, and provide high-quality pictures, their adoption is likely to grow globally.

• With the growth of data centers at rural locations due to land unavailability in urban locations, most facilities are installing high-security perimeter fence. Most data center perimeter fences are installed with continuous monitoring devices such as video surveillance, sensors, and motion detectors.

• With the opening of cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale colocation space is growing. These service providers are either constructing their own data centers or are working with colocation providers to build a “built-to-suit” facility for their operational requirements.

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product

• Video surveillance

• Access controls

• Other products

Data Center Physical Security Market by Security Layer

• Perimeter

• Building

• Data Hall

• Cabinets

Data Center Physical Security Market by End-users

• Colocation Data Centers

• Enterprise data Centers

Data Center Physical Security Market – Dynamics

Anti-climb perimeter security systems function both tactilely and visually with additional security that detects intruders near the fence or crashing through it. The fence is installed along the entrance and exit gates and supported by security officers, cameras, sensors, and vehicle traps. Continuous monitoring of the perimeter fence through CCTV surveillance throughout the day and night prevents external. Additionally, the shielding fence acts as an outer layer of protection that blocks threats and other intrusions. Data centers are installed with K-rated fences and K-rated gates. In the US, the ‘K’ rating is a crash test certification issued by the Department of State (DOS) to fences, gates, and barriers that have the capacity to stop incoming vehicles. The demand for anti-climb perimeter fences is booming as data center investments increase YOY.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Deployment of Edge Data Centers

• Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud Based Analytics

• Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Center

• Increasing Colocation Investment

Data Center Physical Security Market – Geography

In terms of physical security, North America is a major location for investments in products and services. Many facilities boast five or six-layered physical security to protect data. For instance, Hyperscale operator Google’s cloud data centers are installed with six layers of security to prevent unauthorized access to data, replete with vehicle barriers, perimeter defense systems, wide-ranging CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, and 24/7 guard staff. Colocation provider Equinix is equipped with CCTV surveillance, biometric access, mantrap entry, card readers, and 24/7 onsite security officers.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-physical-security-market-size-analysis

By Geography

• APAC

• China & Hong Kong

• Australia & New Zealand

• India

• Japan

• Rest of APAC

• Western Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Netherlands

• Ireland

• Central Eastern Europe

• Russia & Czech Republic

• Poland & Austria

• Others

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Southeast Asia

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Others

• Nordic

• Denmark

• Norway

• Sweden

• Finland & Iceland

• Others

• Middle East

• GCC

• Others

• Africa

• South Africa

• Others

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Others



Major Vendors

• Assa Abloy

• Axis Communications

• ABB

• Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)

• BioConnect

• Convergint Technologies

• Cisco

• CLD Fencing Systems

• Digitus Biometrics

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls International

• Legrand

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

Looking for more information? Click Here