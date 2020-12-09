Made with Love: Chefs and low-income communities find common cause through the power of food
An inspiring idea that takes on two significant challenges – people facing ever deepening food insecurity and chefs experiencing COVID-related financial stressTORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made with Love is an inspiring idea that takes on two significant challenges during this pandemic – people facing ever deepening food insecurity and chefs experiencing COVID-related financial stress.
Started in April 2020, Made with Love is a partnership between chef and community food advocate Chris Brown, Community Food Centres Canada and the Ascari Hospitality Group. The goal of this initiative is to not only deliver healthy meals to those struggling to make ends meet but also provide much needed employment for chefs. Made with Love seeks to inspire companies to put their unused food and entertainment budgets to good use by repurposing them to hire local chefs to prepare meals that are distributed to community organizations in acute need of support.
“Since the pandemic began, we’ve seen a 39% increase in food insecurity in our country – 1 in 7 Canadians,” said Nick Saul, CEO of Community Food Centres Canada. “At the same time, our friends and allies in the hospitality sector are being crushed by an economy going sideways.”
Thanks to the generosity of The Arrell Foundation, The Newlands Family Foundation and individuals like John and Melanie Brown, Made with Love has already provided 35,000 meals to 9 front-line community-based organizations in Toronto. And this critical initiative continues to build momentum with recent support from Breville Canada, St Michael’s Foundation, Stonegate Private Counsel and Green Lid.
“So many great cooks have lost their jobs and all they want to do is feed people while at the same time food insecurity is spiking in Canada! Made with Love is our way of showing compassion by connecting out of work, talented chefs with those who are in need during the COVID-19 crisis.” – Chris Brown
Made with Love is currently working on a 12 Days of Giving program and is looking for 12 corporate partners to put their holiday event budgets toward sponsoring a day of providing meals to people struggling with food insecurity in the city. Your support is needed now more than ever.
About Chris Brown
Chef and founder of Made with Love, Chris Brown has long been a passionate community food advocate. Chris began his culinary career at some of Toronto’s finest dining establishments including Splendido and Avalon. After opening his own restaurant, Perigee, he turned his attention to catering by launching Citizen Catering and later establishing operations at The Stop Community Food Centre, one of Toronto’s largest non-profit food programs. His latest initiative - Made with Love – provides community support during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering healthy meals to those struggling to make ends meet while also providing much needed employment for chefs.
Ascari Hospitality Group
Ascari Hospitality Group is a restaurant and event company based in Toronto, Canada. AHG began laying its roots in 2005 with their first restaurant, Izakaya.
Today, AHG is comprised of three unique restaurants, a bar and a full service event company, all of which are rooted in Italian traditions with a contemporary twist. Its ethos is entrenched in food, wine and good people, which is evident in the carefully selected offerings, and genuine hospitality.
Community Food Centres Canada
Community Food Centres Canada builds dynamic and responsive Community Food Centres and food programs that support people to eat well, connect with their neighbours and contribute, through advocacy and mutual support, to a more just and inclusive Canada. With 200+ partners, they work to eradicate poverty, food insecurity and improve the health and well-being of low-income Canadians. Learn more at cfccanada.ca
Christopher Brown
Made with Love
+1 416 537-7867
email us here