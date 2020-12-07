Bob’s Your Uncle appoints Cora Brady as President
Following a year of strong growth, food & beverage advertising agency Bob's Your Uncle announces new President, new clients and added capabilities.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cora Brady, who rejoined the agency three years ago after founding Canada’s first influencer marketing agency and then leading Mosaic North America’s digital shopper marketing team, has accepted the President role at Bob’s Your Uncle. She also joins CEO Bob Froese and Creative Director Dorothy McMillan as a partner in the agency.
CEO Bob Froese said, “Cora was enticed to return when we shifted our focus to food & beverage brands, and she brings a wealth of expertise in those categories with clients including Loblaw, General Mills, Starbucks, Fererro and others. Cora has also been instrumental in the recent growth of the agency and has added depth to our social media and influencer capabilities.”
Fresh off the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich launch, the agency has added new clients including Ice River Sustainable Solutions, Pelmen Foods and increased AOR responsibilities for Sofina brands: Janes, Lilydale, Mastro and San Daniele.
“Our mission is to be the best agency for food & beverage brands. That requires constantly evolving our approach to storytelling – ensuring brand content fits with their consumers changing behaviours,” Cora Brady noted. “In early 2021, we'll be launching a collaboration hub for brands and creators that builds on our existing Influencer & content creation platform. To further strengthen our social media and influencer team, we’ve added three people including Kathryn Easter as Director of Strategy. Kathryn was part of our team ten years ago working on Molson USA as well as my partner at Mom Central, the influencer marketing agency we co-founded."
In 2021, Bob’s Your Uncle will expand work in the US market with brands including Zero dB (beverage) and Holy Perogy! (Pelmen Foods), and move to a larger office space at 317 Adelaide St. W.
About:
An independent agency, Bob’s Your Uncle works with thoughtful food and beverage companies looking for creative solutions that drive business value. We are agile, relationship-driven people who understand the Food & Beverage industry and work across all disciplines. We do our best work in collaboration with inspiring clients who w
ant to form valuable connections with their consumers. At Bob’s Your Uncle, we deliver with impact, embrace simplicity and, most importantly, we love what we do.
Bob Froese, CEO
Bob's Your Uncle
