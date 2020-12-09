Realtor April Fitzgerald to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purchasing a home is one of the biggest investments in a person’s life. April Fitzgerald can help you achieve the American dream of owning your own home.

Fitzgerald is a real estate agent dedicated to providing homebuyers and sellers throughout Northern Virginia and surrounding area, with professional, responsive, and attentive service.

“My clients are my #1 priority,” says Fitzgerald. “I treat them like they are my extended family.”

If you’re a first time homebuyer, Fitzgerald will help you find the home of your dreams without going over budget, guiding you every step of the way from open house to closing, easing your concerns and addressing all of your real estate needs.

“It’s so gratifying to me to help people find their dream home,” says Fitzgerald. “There are so many people out there, especially first time home buyers, who really don't know anything about the home buying process. Truthfully, neither did I when I bought my first home, so I like to educate my clients on the process so that they become smarter and wiser.”

Fitzgerald says her favorite part of the process is going out with clients to view the houses they potentially want to buy and seeing the joy on their faces when they fall in love with a house.

“I'm blessed that I'm able to do this for people,” says Fitzgerald. “I love houses, I'm a people person, but the value that I bring is listening to exactly what the clients want, what their needs are. That's where the relationship is formed, making them comfortable and letting them know the timeline we will adhere to throughout the process.”

Fitzgerald takes pride in servicing her clients by delivering exceptional service and establishing lifelong relationships. She says her goal is to eventually become a broker with several offices in different states.

“I am proud of the dreams that I make come true for my clients and continuing our relationship for years to come,” says Fitzgerald. “After the transaction is done, just to see the joy and happiness on their faces. That's invaluable to me.”

