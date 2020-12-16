Unleashed Platforms selects partner to build Marketing Tech solution “The M.O.”

UNLSHD Platforms Logo Tom Eslinger co-founder UNLSHD Platforms, speaking in Auckland New Zealand Oliver Oram CEO Chainvine

Long-awaited announcement on build partner for marketing technology solution for advertising and marketing agencies. Blockchain and AI base.

This is what can happen when the advertising & marketing industry gets creative with its own structures and habits, assumptions and blindspots.” — Glen Cameron

NEW YORK & TALLINN, NY, USA & ESTONIA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleashed Platforms proudly announces today a partnership with Chainvine, a pioneer in applied Distributed Ledger Technology, to build its flagship solution Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for the ever-evolving advertising and marketing space: “ The M.O.”

The M.O. (or The Modus Operandi), which will be marketed as an “Agency in a Box” and be offered as a licensable environment designed to stimulate the creation or reorganization of micro and small/medium creative and marketing agencies.

The innovation is in response to great shifts happening in the marketing landscape – massive consolidation leading to talent and job loss on one hand, and floating existing ecosystems of creative talent who are challenged in terms of managing business.

“This solution allows creative agencies to form, organize, regroup, and just be creative. The business side is taken care of” says Unleashed Platforms co-founder Tom Eslinger. “It will do that by utilizing the power of intelligent contracts, decentralized ledger technology and high-level encryption.”

“This is the beginning of the beginning of the real obsolescence of large holding companies and creates a genuine environment for competitiveness for all, on an equal playing field, prioritizing creative value and client transparency and control” added Glen Cameron, the second of the two co-founders of Unleashed Platforms.

“There are plenty of features beyond the conception – and one we know will be popular: every agency or contributor involved in a project will be paid daily, automatically. No more 180-day payment terms.”

Oliver Oram, CEO of Chainvine confirmed the engagement, “This is an exciting project. A genuinely new conception for the world of advertising and marketing and Chainvine are delighted to power part of the technology for this exciting project. The application of blockchain, and specifically Distributed Ledger Technology needs new usages and approach to drive adoption and thus spread its benefits more widely. This is a big move for the advertising industry."

Agencies or individuals interested in taking the free beta version February 2021 of this product should contact Unleashed Platforms at contact@meetunlshd.com



--ENDS--



Press Contact:

glen@meetunlshd.com

oliver@chainvine.com

About Unleashed Platforms:

Unleashed Platforms was formed in Estonia in 2019, and operating from Tallinn, Estonia, and New York. The proprietary product The M.O. is projected to be fully operational mid to late 2021, with a beta phase MVP operational end of February 2021. The stated goal of the company is to transparently make creative work valuable again. The company has completed its first angel investment round of funding and will conduct a second round on completion of the MVP.

The M.O. will return profits every 24 hours upon commencement of usage by license holders.

Unleashed Platforms is directed by Tom Eslinger and Glen Cameron, both veterans of the marketing and communications space with many years global experience at director level for some of the largest marketing groups in the world.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/glencameronpb/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomeslinger/



About Chainvine:

Chainvine was founded by experts in the fields of decentralised ledgers, digital security, advanced digital systems, economics, corporate finance and operational strategy.

Chainvine has delivered a fully digital customs and import system together with HMRC and the UK Food Standard Agency; The Government of Seychelles contracted us to build a national database for their prime export asset: fish. Chainvine enables asset tracing, increasingly a compliance condition for ESG investments and green bonds.