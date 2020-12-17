Hmptns – Local Hamptons business grows and welcomes new partners

Ed Krug, Tom Eslinger from hmptns inc. Hmptns Logo Butter Lane CBD by hmptns

The Hamptons isn’t a place just to escape to, it’s a place to create in.” — Ed Krug

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Hampton based CBD and Lifestyle retailer Hmptns today welcomed a number of local stores and partners to its growing online business.

Led by its flagship CBD (Cannabidiol) products, the new local retailer feels the time is right to make the most of a challenging 2020, as many residents have remained in the Hamptons past the traditional busy summer period.

“We’re focusing on the fresh, clean, local, organic ethic, marrying it to the upmarket comfort that characterizes life around these parts. We are proudly local, and we’re focusing here as we want to capture the sense of genuine community we have here year-round” said co-founder Tom Eslinger.

Iconic stores Mary’s Marvelous in East Hampton and Lazypoint in Amagansett are the first to carry the new local brand in-store, while East Hampton artist John Haubrich & a Hamptons regular, designer Jessica Mintz, are just two of the locals be found in the online store.

Managing Director Ed Krug, “it’s about support and recognition. This isn’t a place just to escape to, it’s a place to create in."

“We are focused on growing our brand locally, because we want to support local designers, artists, farmers and personalities. As long-time residents we became aware not enough was being made of the incredible pool of talent living in this part of the world.”

“Our motto is a question: How would you like to spend your day? If the answer is some version of “well”? Well we can help with that!”

About CBD:

CBD has been credited with increasing balance, calm and focus – hallmarks of a healthy and fulfilling life. It is often taken to help control pain, alleviate anxiety, aid sleep, promote a sense of well-being, and many more uses. CBD interacts with our body’s endocannabinoid system to provide just that. It is considered to improve our minds, nervous systems, immunity, skin, bones, organs, and more.