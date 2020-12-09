HISTORY WRITTEN AT PTO 2020 CHAMPIONSHIP AT CHALLENGEDAYTONA®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® served up a thrilling end to a challenging year for professional triathletes as over 100 of the world's best triathletes battled it out over a 100-kilometre course at CHALLENGEDAYTONA.
The world-famous Daytona International Speedway® delivered an electrifying race with the 2km swim taking place in Lake Lloyd at the centre of the speedway, an 80km bike and an 18km run. With a $1.15 million prize purse on offer, the largest the sport has ever seen, the racing was fast and furious and broadcast live to a global audience.
Canada’s Paula Findlay won a thrilling battle in the women’s race, managing to hold off Anne Haug who was closing fast on the final stages of the run. Fellow German Laura Philipp rounded off the podium in third after three hours and 24 minutes of racing.
The nail-biting men’s race saw Gustav Iden from Norway triumphing with a perfectly executed race followed by American Matt Hanson in hot pursuit and up-and-coming British star - George Goodwin in 3rd. Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee was forced out due to a calf injury after leading on the run.
Both Iden and Findlay bagged an equal paycheck of $100,000 for the win with Finlay commenting “One of those perfect days that never happens… but it did today”.
PTO Professional, Skye Moench commented "It's incredible to have that prize purse and help elevate professional triathlon."
Willliam Christy, CEO of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® said: “This historical race included, for the first time ever, short course Olympians as well as middle distance and long distance triathletes creating an absolute fast and furious slug fest. Paula Findlay defended her house as the 2019 CHALLENGEDAYTONA winner to become the PTO 2020 Champion, an incredible feat. Witnessing Gustav Iden pull out in front on the run ahead of such a challenging field was purely electrifying. This new format of mixed distance should only continue to gain in popularity.”
Charles Adamo, Executive Chairman of the PTO, commented, “The PTO’s mission has always been to put the greatest triathletes in the world on display with a world-class broadcast and have them receive just rewards for their tremendous achievements. With the PTO 2020 Championship we have certainly taken a giant step in that direction. The field for the PTO 2020 Championship was the strongest ever assembled and the prize purse was the largest in history. Working with NASCAR Productions and investing in a truly first-class broadcast, demonstrates that with proper support the sport of triathlon can thrive and the PTO looks forward to continuing its journey to raise the sport of triathlon to new heights.”
Race results can be found at https://protriathletes.org/events/pto-world-championship/results/
About the Professional Triathletes Organisation
The PTO is a not-for-profit entity consisting of professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community and celebrate the sport of Triathlon. A professional representative body is the natural evolution for sport and with its investment partner, Crankstart Investments, the PTO is now able to contribute its resources and the collective voice of professional triathletes to help our sport grow and thrive.
About CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA®
CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA is led by athletes to enhance race experience for athletes and their families. Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed and family inspired races for all ages and all race abilities. CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is extending the legacy of CHALLENGEFAMILY to the North American triathlon market. With the experience of almost 40 full and middle distances in 26 different countries, CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA has founded new hallmark events to include CHALLENGEDAYTONA at iconic Daytona International Speedway®, home of “The Great American Race®”—the DAYTONA 500®. In addition, the new “bucket-list” family-friendly event of 2021 CHALLENGEMIAMI® at Homestead-Miami Speedway® March 12th to 14th 2021.
About CHALLENGEDAYTONA®
Are you ready to swim, bike, and run at the “World Center of Racing®”? From December 4- 6, 2020, Daytona International Speedway will welcome triathletes and triathlon fans from around the world to CHALLENGEDAYTONA®. Named “Best New Race” 2018 by Triathlete Magazine, the entire festival of events will take place at the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, home of “The Great American Race”—the DAYTONA 500. www.challenge-daytona.com
Professional Triathletes Organisation
Jane Hansom
Marketing Director
Jane.hansom@protriathletes.org
Challenge North America
Caitlin Canderan
Marketing Director
Caitlin@challenge-northamerica.com
JANE HANSOM
The world-famous Daytona International Speedway® delivered an electrifying race with the 2km swim taking place in Lake Lloyd at the centre of the speedway, an 80km bike and an 18km run. With a $1.15 million prize purse on offer, the largest the sport has ever seen, the racing was fast and furious and broadcast live to a global audience.
Canada’s Paula Findlay won a thrilling battle in the women’s race, managing to hold off Anne Haug who was closing fast on the final stages of the run. Fellow German Laura Philipp rounded off the podium in third after three hours and 24 minutes of racing.
The nail-biting men’s race saw Gustav Iden from Norway triumphing with a perfectly executed race followed by American Matt Hanson in hot pursuit and up-and-coming British star - George Goodwin in 3rd. Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee was forced out due to a calf injury after leading on the run.
Both Iden and Findlay bagged an equal paycheck of $100,000 for the win with Finlay commenting “One of those perfect days that never happens… but it did today”.
PTO Professional, Skye Moench commented "It's incredible to have that prize purse and help elevate professional triathlon."
Willliam Christy, CEO of CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® said: “This historical race included, for the first time ever, short course Olympians as well as middle distance and long distance triathletes creating an absolute fast and furious slug fest. Paula Findlay defended her house as the 2019 CHALLENGEDAYTONA winner to become the PTO 2020 Champion, an incredible feat. Witnessing Gustav Iden pull out in front on the run ahead of such a challenging field was purely electrifying. This new format of mixed distance should only continue to gain in popularity.”
Charles Adamo, Executive Chairman of the PTO, commented, “The PTO’s mission has always been to put the greatest triathletes in the world on display with a world-class broadcast and have them receive just rewards for their tremendous achievements. With the PTO 2020 Championship we have certainly taken a giant step in that direction. The field for the PTO 2020 Championship was the strongest ever assembled and the prize purse was the largest in history. Working with NASCAR Productions and investing in a truly first-class broadcast, demonstrates that with proper support the sport of triathlon can thrive and the PTO looks forward to continuing its journey to raise the sport of triathlon to new heights.”
Race results can be found at https://protriathletes.org/events/pto-world-championship/results/
About the Professional Triathletes Organisation
The PTO is a not-for-profit entity consisting of professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community and celebrate the sport of Triathlon. A professional representative body is the natural evolution for sport and with its investment partner, Crankstart Investments, the PTO is now able to contribute its resources and the collective voice of professional triathletes to help our sport grow and thrive.
About CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA®
CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA is led by athletes to enhance race experience for athletes and their families. Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed and family inspired races for all ages and all race abilities. CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA® is extending the legacy of CHALLENGEFAMILY to the North American triathlon market. With the experience of almost 40 full and middle distances in 26 different countries, CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA has founded new hallmark events to include CHALLENGEDAYTONA at iconic Daytona International Speedway®, home of “The Great American Race®”—the DAYTONA 500®. In addition, the new “bucket-list” family-friendly event of 2021 CHALLENGEMIAMI® at Homestead-Miami Speedway® March 12th to 14th 2021.
About CHALLENGEDAYTONA®
Are you ready to swim, bike, and run at the “World Center of Racing®”? From December 4- 6, 2020, Daytona International Speedway will welcome triathletes and triathlon fans from around the world to CHALLENGEDAYTONA®. Named “Best New Race” 2018 by Triathlete Magazine, the entire festival of events will take place at the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, home of “The Great American Race”—the DAYTONA 500. www.challenge-daytona.com
Professional Triathletes Organisation
Jane Hansom
Marketing Director
Jane.hansom@protriathletes.org
Challenge North America
Caitlin Canderan
Marketing Director
Caitlin@challenge-northamerica.com
JANE HANSOM
Professional Triathletes Organisation
+44 7703 481478
email us here