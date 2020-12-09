4iiii Innovations Inc. and Canyon team up on new Speedmax
Light Lobster – a fresh new colour in the 2021 Speedmax CF Disc line-up. Pictured: Speedmax CF Disc WMN 8
4iiii PRECISION Powermeters to be fitted as standard on select models in Canyon’s 2021 Speedmax lineup.COCHRANE, AB, CANADA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4iiii Innovations Inc. is proud to announce their latest collaboration with Canyon who will be fitting 4iiii Left-Side PRECISION Powermeters as standard on 4 new models of the Speedmax range in their new portfolio. Models include the Speedmax CF SLX 8 Disc, CF SLX Disc WMN 8, CF 8 Disc and CF Disc WMN 8. This follows the successful launch of the Ultimate CF S L 8 Disc AERO and the Ultimate CF SL 8 WMN Disc Di2 models last month that are also equipped with the 4iiii PRECISION Powermeter.
The Speedmax range aims to provide as many athletes as possible with the highest standards of design and engineering for the best price. T he Speedmax range is the product of an intensive, high-tech development process, with all new models now featuring disc brakes for absolute control and no loss in aero performance. Optimised aerodynamics and a DNA shared with the previous Speedmax CF SLX rim brake bike, make even the new mid-range Speedmax CF Disc as fast as Canyon’s 5-time Kona winning bikes that Jan Frodeno and Patrick Lange rode on their way to World Championship victory. All are ready-to-race out of the box, and selected models come equipped with an integrated 4iiii power meter to deliver optimal performance tracking in both racing and training.
This move by Canyon signals industry confidence in the 4iiii PRECISION Powermeter’s accuracy and reliability. The Speedmax range demands the best performance from their components and this is exactly what 4 iiii b rings to the table with their proprietary tri-axial 3D strain gauge technology that delivers the highest accuracy and consistent power measurement.
Markus Fachbach, Brand & Marketing Manager Performance Bikes added "We are very excited to partner with 4iiii Innovations Inc. to offer power meters on the Speedmax range. The high degree of accuracy and lightweight solution make 4iiii Left-Side PRECISION Powermeters a natural fit for Canyon bikes. Discerning customers expect the best triathlon bike at the best price and 4iiii helps us deliver this promise”.
Shane Pegg, Director of Brand, 4 iiii commented “This is a very positive step for 4 iiii t o be chosen as the power meter Canyon will install as standard on the Speedmax range. This partnership is the coming together of two industry leaders known for product innovation and quality which can only serve to benefit the consumer. There is a growing demand among cyclists of all abilities to use a power meter to improve their training and racing and 4iiii offers the most affordable, accurate and reliable power measurements on the market.”
About 4iiii Innovations Inc.
4iiii Innovations Inc. is a Canadian sports technology company based in Cochrane, Alberta. 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a team of engineers and athletes dedicated to improving personal performance through the development of superior training tools, including cycling power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers for the outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets. The company seeks to build not only the best and most accurate equipment but to do so at an affordable price so that every athlete can gain the benefits of better training. 4iiii equipped bikes ridden by the likes of Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan have won World Championship events, Paris-Roubaix and stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The company currently sponsors many professional teams including André Greipel and the Israeli Start-Up Nation and TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank UCI World Tour Pro Cycling teams. Complementing the benefits of power meter data, 4iiii Innovations Inc. also offers the Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor and Fliiiight Smart Trainer. Learn more at 4iiii.com.
