Paid Search Marketing or SEO: Which to Choose?

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no surprise that the first place most people look when they want a product, service, answer to a trivia question, or anything they are curious about, they turn to Google. Yes, Bing as a search engine is making some inroads in Google’s dominance. But, let’s be honest, Google is where almost everyone goes. That is Main Street, USA when it comes to marketing anything from lawnmowers to legal services.

Consequently, if you want your firm to get noticed, then you need to show up on Google searches, which is much easier said than done.

There are, however, two main ways for your firm to appear on the coveted page one of a Google search result:

1. Paid search marketing – otherwise known as pay-per-click (PPC), and

2. Search engine optimization (SEO).

PPC or SEO, which to choose? In this article, we will discuss the pros and cons of each approach so you can get a better understanding of which marketing approach to take for your own law firm.

First off – What is the Difference Between PPC and SEO?

PPC and SEO are both marketing techniques to get on that first page of Google search results, but they represent very different ways of getting there.

What is first important for you to know is that whenever you run a Google search, there are two types of results you receive: paid results and organic results.

The paid results come from PPC marketing, which is typically the listings that appear at the top of the search results page, normally having the word “Ad” in a small box next to the listing. By contrast, the organic results come from SEO marketing, and those are the listings that appear after the ads.

The two big factors that separate PPC from SEO marketing are:

1. Cost, and

2. Time

Both factors tend to balance each other out. PPC marketing costs money, sometimes a considerable amount of money. Yet, you get results fast.

SEO marketing, on the other hand, does not cost much at all, but it requires a significant time investment; and, results take a long time to manifest.

Invest in Both?

You are probably thinking: Well if there are two different ways of getting my firm’s online marketing going, why not do both? That is a valid approach. Indeed, getting your firm to show up twice on the first page of results – one ad listing and one organic listing – that is a win-win in terms of exposure.

That said, doing both is not always the smartest approach to marketing your firm. In fact, any firm experienced in marketing will tell you that one size does not fit all. A marketing approach that works for one firm may not work for another. A lot of your marketing choices must come from your firm’s

1. Goals,

2. Location,

3. Competitiveness in the market, and

4. Area of specialty.

Thus, if your firm has the resources, then doing both marketing approaches at once might be fine. However, most know that a marketing budget is a finite thing, and thus you need to be careful in which route you take.

What Considerations Should Your Firm Think About?

As noted above, the choice of marketing approach needs to be guided by your firm’s goals. If you want fast results so your firm lands on page one quickly, then PPC should be the approach. In short, if you can’t afford to wait for your online marketing to start bringing in leads, then paid marketing is the way to go.

Of course, it would be advisable to get a marketing agency to help you with paid search marketing in West Palm Beach. Competition for keywords is stiff, making bidding for certain keywords expensive. To make sure your money is working as hard as possible, getting the help of a professional marketing agency is a good idea.

By contrast, if you are looking for long-term success and you are not in a rush to ramp up your digital marketing then SEO is the better way to go. It is inexpensive because you are relying on the content you put on your website rather than directly paying Google. It is just that your SEO strategy needs to take advantage of Google’s proprietary algorithm of over 200 factors. A marketing agency can help you with that as well.

