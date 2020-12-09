Former Houston Texans NFL Standout Arian Foster aka rap artist Bobby Feeno was last night’s guest on The Gamer Hour

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), hosted guest former Houston Texans All-Pro NFL player Arian Foster aka rap artist Bobby Feeno last night Esportz Network’s unique talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The football, hip-hop, and gaming worlds converged last night when former Houston Texans All-Pro NFL Player Arian Foster aka rap artist Bobby Feeno visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to explore his gaming interests.Foster is the show’s second musical guest. Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with Foster include how he was an avid gamer during his football career, how playing Nintendo 64 and MikeTyson’s Punch-Out!! inspired his early love of gaming, why he changed his name to Bobby Feeno after retiring from the NFL, his emergence as a hip-hop artist and his upcoming new album, why he feels more athletes are investing in esports companies, and his current favorite game Valorant, which he gave a rave review.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Puckett and Foster team up in Valorant to try to win the ROCCAT Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming action.You can watch the entire show, which aired on December 8, here: https://youtu.be/Zd2jSHPszvw ).An undrafted rookie out of the University of Tennessee, Foster went on to become a Pro-Bowl running back for the NFL’s Houston Texans, playing eight seasons in the NFL. During his impressive career, Foster racked up numerous awards including being a four-time Pro-Bowl selection (2010-2012, 2014), 1st Team All-Pro (2010), 2nd Team All-Pro (2011), and led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,616) and touchdowns (16) in 2010.Foster also holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in a player’s first three career playoff games (425) and was the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 100 yards in his first 3 postseason games. He holds the Houston Texans’ franchise records for career rushing yards (6,472), career rushing touchdowns (54), most rushing yards in a single season (1,616), and most rushing touchdowns in a single season (16). Foster was also known for his signature Namaste bow, which he frequently performed after scoring touchdownsOutside of football, Foster has enjoyed a variety of creative interests. He is a hip-hop artist under the stage name Bobby Feeno and released his first album “Flamingo & Koval” in April 2018. His debut was met with such a positive reaction within the industry that Mass Appeal Records, a label founded by hip-hop legend Nas, signed him to a two-project deal. Foster’s first release under his new label was a five-song EP titled, A Late February, and he is nearing completion of his second full-length album. His venture into the music industry has been documented in the TV series, “Becoming Bobby Feeno.”Foster also hosts his podcast “Now What? with Arian Foster” where various superstar guests like Snoop Dogg, Reggie Bush, Beto O’Rourke, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson have joined him to have deep, informative conversations about a wide range of topics and issues. Foster also founded and continues to operate the Arian Foster Family Foundation with its mission to provide underserved families and children with access to healthy, nutritious food, financial education, and opportunities to grow and build brighter futures.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. 